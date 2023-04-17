Street Signs: Market's winning streak, new-age tech-listed firms & more

The market’s continuing winning streak — the longest in over two years — is underpinned by strong buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Risk appetite has seen an improvement in optimism that the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle may have peaked. Besides the fundamental factor, FPI inflows are also amplified by short-covering, believe some experts. In March, FPI net shorts in index futures had climbed to highest-ever levels, surpassing pandemic sell-offs. Further, the percentage of shorts in FPIs’ total share of open interest was more than 90 per cent ahead of the start of the April series. “Since the tide has turned, FPIs have been forced to cover their massive shorts. This has elevated both returns, as well as FPI flows. It could continue for some time,” says an analyst. After posting losses in the preceding three months, the National Stock Exchange Nifty is up 5 per cent month-to-date on the back of about Rs 9,000 crore FPI inflows. The Nifty last closed at 17,828. Technical analysts expect the index to face immediate resistance at 17,900-18,000, which, if broken, could decisively take the index beyond 18,200.