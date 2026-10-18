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Street signs: MFs deepen smallcap holdings, IPO momentum set to pick up

Sustained inflows lift MF ownership in smallcaps, while the Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare IPOs are set to revive primary market activity

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Mutual funds increased significant smallcap holdings to 815 companies in September 2026 as sustained inflows and IPO activity widened investment opportunities.

Abhishek KumarKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 10:32 PM IST

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Strong inflows into smallcap and midcap funds are prompting mutual fund (MF) managers to explore new investment opportunities, even as a buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market expands the listed universe. At the end of September 2026, MFs held significant stakes (worth over ₹10 crore) in 815 smallcap companies, up from 803 in December 2025, according to Prime Database. Their average ownership in these companies also rose to 9.75 per cent from 9.45 per cent over the same period. The increase extends a broader trend of rising MF ownership in listed companies in recent years, supported by sustained inflows into the industry, particularly smallcap and midcap schemes. 
IPO momentum set to pick up this week  
The initial public offering (IPO) juggernaut is set to regain momentum after a two-week subdued spell, with the much-anticipated Jio Platforms issue and Paras Healthcare IPO scheduled to open this week. The pickup in primary market activity will coincide with a series of listings. Jio Platforms, which is looking to raise ₹30,213 crore, has a grey market premium (GMP) of around 22 per cent, while Paras Healthcare’s premium stands at nearly 14 per cent. Both issues open on October 21 and are scheduled to list on October 28. Meanwhile, Tonbo Imaging, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies and Zetwerk are set to list on October 23. GMP trends point to varying investor appetite, with particularly strong premiums for Tonbo Imaging. HD Fire Protect is set to list on October 21. 
IFSCA intensifies enforcement action  
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has intensified enforcement action, issuing orders against three firms in October so far for lapses in on-ground presence at GIFT City. IFSCA has warned Vels Aviation Services IFSC for failing to deploy manpower at its GIFT City office despite repeated surprise visits. It fined stockbroker Emkay Global Financial Services IFSC ₹1 lakh for operating without a principal officer based in the centre. It also warned ship lessor Ozeevo Shipping IFSC after surprise visits found its office unmanned, its registration certificate not displayed and its Letter of Approval expired. Ozeevo did not respond to advisories. It later cured the defaults, which led the regulator to opt for a warning.  
 
 
 
Topics : Mutual Fund Midcap smallcap IPO market Jio network Street Signs