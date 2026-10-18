Street signs: MFs deepen smallcap holdings, IPO momentum set to pick up

IPO momentum set to pick up this week

The initial public offering (IPO) juggernaut is set to regain momentum after a two-week subdued spell, with the much-anticipated Jio Platforms issue and Paras Healthcare IPO scheduled to open this week. The pickup in primary market activity will coincide with a series of listings. Jio Platforms, which is looking to raise ₹30,213 crore, has a grey market premium (GMP) of around 22 per cent, while Paras Healthcare’s premium stands at nearly 14 per cent. Both issues open on October 21 and are scheduled to list on October 28. Meanwhile, Tonbo Imaging, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies and Zetwerk are set to list on October 23. GMP trends point to varying investor appetite, with particularly strong premiums for Tonbo Imaging. HD Fire Protect is set to list on October 21.

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