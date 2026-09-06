Street signs: MFs led strong equity inflows, legal hurdles before IPO

Mutual funds (MFs) bought equities worth nearly ₹60,000 crore in August 2026, indicating buoyant net inflows into active and passive equity schemes last month. The net investments by MFs was the highest in three months. Apart from net investments into equity schemes, the MF buying is influenced by changes in asset allocation of hybrid funds and cash holding of active equity schemes. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is set to release the category wise net inflow data for August this week.

Legal hurdles before the public offer

A former director of a company that recently announced its initial public offering (IPO) had filed a petition before the NCLT Bengaluru Bench seeking to annul his 2023 share sale to the RM Employee Benefit Trust and halt the company’s proposed IPO, alleging that the company had tricked him into selling his 9.41 per cent stake in the company. In response, the firm and its promoter have challenged the petition’s maintainability and filed a perjury application alleging false statements on oath. The matter is currently pending, according to its Red Herring Prospectus. When asked about it, the investment bankers of the IPO said Sebi had already cleared it and approved the IPO.

Pre-open auction to align with closing session

The stock exchanges will revise the pre-open auction session timings from September 7, to align them with the newly introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS). Under the updated schedule, order entry for all orders will run from 9.00 am to 9.05 am, followed by a limit-order-only window till 9.10 am, with random closure in the final two minutes.