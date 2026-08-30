Street signs: MSCI rebalancing litmus test for CAS, race to the top & more

While the closing auction session (CAS) has seen spikes in monthly expiries, a key test for the framework awaits Monday — the upcoming MSCI rebalancing which is expected to trigger a large flow. While highlighting that thin participation during CAS has raised concerns, Nuvama Research in its latest report added that despite the rebound in volumes in the last week during CAS, its sustainability remains a question. With traders growing impatient, the regulator has seen RTI applications asking about the preparedness before the implementation. Further, a certain former member of Parliament has also written to the chairman of Sebi on the sharp moves seen on August 27.

Race to the top

The market regulator last week gave nod to the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms and the same is expected for the

draft documents of National Stock Exchange (NSE) so­on. Both offerings are set to be the country’s largest ones, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s record. But who will take top honours? Investment bankers say it looks like it could be a close call. Jio Platforms is looking to dilute 2.5 per cent of its equity and is expected to command a valuation of between ₹10 trillion and ₹15 trillion. NSE, meanwhile, is proposing a 6 per cent offer for sale at a valuation of ₹4.5 trillion to ₹6.5 trillion. So, which one would be a bigger one by size? “It will depend on what end of the valuation range they fetch,” said a banker.

Testing for newpre-open call auction

Stock exchanges have begun testing the new pre-open call auction framework for the equity derivatives segment, with mock trading session conducted on Saturday to test the proposed modalities. The testing comes ahead of the proposed implementation of the pre-open call auction framework in September, which aims to align the derivatives market with changes already introduced in the equity cash segment. However, brokers said that the new framework may not have any major impact — with participation expected to remain low, similar to the patterns right now.