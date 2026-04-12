Street signs: New territory beckons, SIF naming playbook, and more

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is continuing its push into commodities. From Monday, it’s set to launch Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures contracts — monthly contracts of 100 barrels with defined price limits, and extended trading hours aligned with US daylight saving time. NSE has steadily diversified over the past year, moving from electricity futures to smaller gold contracts, and now building momentum in energy derivatives. There’s also talk of natural gas contracts and even a national coal trading exchange in the pipeline. Clearly, the exchange is trying to deepen its presence beyond equities as it readies to go public.

Only halfway through

While the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the framework on net settlement for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), taxation could become a sticking point. Market participants are still looking for clarity on how capital gains tax will be calculated, and there’s concern about custodians being held accountable for any tax lapses. With implementation expected before the end of 2026, it seems likely that further consultations with tax authorities like Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will be needed to iron out these operational details. The shift to net settlement is significant, but the finer points — especially around compliance — still need careful alignment.

SIF naming playbook