Street signs: New territory beckons, SIF naming playbook, and more

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is continuing its push into commodities. From Monday, it’s set to launch Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures contracts — monthly contracts of 100 barrels with defined price limits, and extended trading hours aligned with US daylight saving time. NSE has steadily diversified over the past year, moving from electricity futures to smaller gold contracts, and now building momentum in energy derivatives. There’s also talk of natural gas contracts and even a national coal trading exchange in the pipeline. Clearly, the exchange is trying to deepen its presence beyond equities as it readies to go public.
While the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the framework on net settlement for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), taxation could become a sticking point. Market participants are still looking for clarity on how capital gains tax will be calculated, and there’s concern about custodians being held accountable for any tax lapses. With implementation expected before the end of 2026, it seems likely that further consultations with tax authorities like Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will be needed to iron out these operational details. The shift to net settlement is significant, but the finer points — especially around compliance — still need careful alignment.
A distinct naming trend is emerging as mutual funds roll out their Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs). Several asset management companies have chosen names rooted in precious metals or classical languages such as Sanskrit and Latin. Offerings such as Titanium, Platinum, and Sapphire draw on the vocabulary of rarity and value, while names like Arudha, Diviniti and Altiva reflect Sanskrit and Latin influences, suggesting elevation. The trend is not merely stylistic. Regulations mandate that SIFs carry branding distinct from their parent asset management companies. The move is aimed at clearly ring-fencing these higher-risk, more complex offerings from traditional mutual fund schemes, and reducing the risk of investor confusion.