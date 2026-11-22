Street signs: NSE tightens algo access, SAT's new jurisdiction, and more
NSE tightens rules on static IP access for retail algo traders, SAT may hear its first IFSCA appeal, and Shriram Finance is set to replace Trent in the Sensex.
Khushboo Tiwari
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Algo Check
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has warned brokers and empanelled algo providers against misusing static IP access by classifying ordinary retail investors as ‘tech-savvy’ clients. In a recent circular, the exchange said static IPs are meant only for investors who develop their own algorithms using programming knowledge. Brokers must obtain an undertaking from such clients confirming their eligibility and waiving recourse to the exchange’s investor grievance mechanism for losses arising from algo logic. Brokers may face a penalty of ₹5,000 per client, capped at ₹1 lakh, for failing to obtain the undertaking.
Topics : Sensex Market news algorithmic trading NSE