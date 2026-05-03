Street signs: Of balance sheets and West Bengal, Bandhan's 40% sprint

As election results roll in, traders are expected to pivot from counting votes to pricing outcomes. West Bengal is emerging as a key theme on Dalal Street. If a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory materialises—as some exit polls suggest—market participants expect a narrative shift toward industrial revival, higher infrastructure spending, and smoother Centre–state coordination, lifting overall sentiment. That, in turn, could bring a clutch of Bengal-linked names into focus—less for immediate earnings triggers and more for the change in policy direction and sentiment. Power utility CESC Limited, lenders such as Bandhan Bank, and FMCG major ITC Limited may see renewed interest, said market players. Infrastructure-facing companies like KEC International and NCC Limited could also be on the radar, given expectations of higher central allocations toward power transmission, roads, and urban projects.

Hope Floats on a big float

The IPO market feels oddly still these days with only a couple of equity offerings trickling through the past six weeks. It’s not that companies aren’t ready; several are waiting patiently on the sidelines. The real snag seems to be a gap between what issuers hope to get and what investors are willing to pay. There’s a quiet consensus among market watchers: a large, successful IPO could be lift sentiment. All eyes now seem fixed on SBI Funds Management, which is preparing for a nearly ₹15,000-crore issue, as soon as next month. There’s an ironic twist here. Domestic fund managers—especially those at SBI Mutual Fund—play a significant role in determining IPO pricing. As one banker half-joked, the hope is that they price their own offering attractively enough to revive the very sentiment they help shape.

Bandhan’s 40% sprint