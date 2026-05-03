Street signs: Of balance sheets and West Bengal, Bandhan's 40% sprint
The IPO market feels oddly still these days with only a couple of equity offerings trickling through the past six weeks
Samie Modak
premium
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 11:10 PM IST
Listen to This Article
Ballots and Balance Sheets
As election results roll in, traders are expected to pivot from counting votes to pricing outcomes. West Bengal is emerging as a key theme on Dalal Street. If a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory materialises—as some exit polls suggest—market participants expect a narrative shift toward industrial revival, higher infrastructure spending, and smoother Centre–state coordination, lifting overall sentiment. That, in turn, could bring a clutch of Bengal-linked names into focus—less for immediate earnings triggers and more for the change in policy direction and sentiment. Power utility CESC Limited, lenders such as Bandhan Bank, and FMCG major ITC Limited may see renewed interest, said market players. Infrastructure-facing companies like KEC International and NCC Limited could also be on the radar, given expectations of higher central allocations toward power transmission, roads, and urban projects.
Hope Floats on a big float
The IPO market feels oddly still these days with only a couple of equity offerings trickling through the past six weeks. It’s not that companies aren’t ready; several are waiting patiently on the sidelines. The real snag seems to be a gap between what issuers hope to get and what investors are willing to pay. There’s a quiet consensus among market watchers: a large, successful IPO could be lift sentiment. All eyes now seem fixed on SBI Funds Management, which is preparing for a nearly ₹15,000-crore issue, as soon as next month. There’s an ironic twist here. Domestic fund managers—especially those at SBI Mutual Fund—play a significant role in determining IPO pricing. As one banker half-joked, the hope is that they price their own offering attractively enough to revive the very sentiment they help shape.
Bandhan’s 40% sprint
April marked a sharp turnaround for Bandhan Bank, with the stock surging over 40 per cent—its strongest monthly performance in nearly six years. At ₹200, it trades at about one-time book value and remains nearly 50 per cent below its March 2018 IPO price. Analyst sentiment is beginning to shift, with early signs of a recovery emerging after a prolonged period of caution. The change in tone is underpinned by improving profitability. The bank’s Q4FY26 performance was encouraging, with net profit rising 68 per cent year-on-year to ₹534 crore, aided by lower provisions and a steady uptick in non-interest income. Looking ahead, expectations are firming up. Loan growth for FY27 and FY28 is estimated at around 16 per cent, while return on equity is seen crossing 13 per cent.
Topics : West Bengal sbi Bandhan Bank Dalal Street