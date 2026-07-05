Street signs: Old bourse and a new hope, slow start to busy month

From the clouds of closure around last year’s Diwali to a glimmer of hope this year, the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) is drawing interest as some eye a potential comeback. Following the West Bengal government’s indication of reviving the 118-year-old bourse, shares of the exchange have rallied in the unlisted market. Prices, which were below ₹1,500 before June, have climbed to nearly ₹2,000 apiece on select unlisted platforms. Volumes, however, remain thin. Market players flagged that a near-term revival will be an uphill task, given stiff competition and a segment that has evolved into a highly tech-driven, liquidity-centric ecosystem.

24,150-24,100 key support levels for Nifty

Indian shares rose to log their fourth consecutive weekly gain last week, as easing oil, and the measures to support the rupee and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) flows continued to boost sentiment. The trajectory of monsoons and the results of the June quarter will determine the market trajectory. “Nifty continues to trade comfortably above its 20, 50, and 100-day exponential moving averages. The daily relative strength index ( RSI) has moved above the 60 mark, signalling a bullish momentum. Going forward, 24,400–24,450 is expected to act as a crucial resistance area. A decisive move above 24,450 could trigger a fresh leg of the rally towards 24,700... On the downside, 24,150–24,100 is likely to provide immediate support,” said Sudeep Shah, head, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.

Slow start to busy month