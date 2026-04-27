Street Signs: Rebound rally, reluctant IPOs, Vedanta split reshapes indices

The initial public offering (IPO) market has fallen unusually quiet amid turbulence triggered by the US-Iran conflict. Despite a sharp rebound in equities, April saw just one deal — OM Power Transmission’s ₹150 crore issue. In value terms, that makes it the weakest month since March 2025, when there were no IPOs at all. What’s shifted is not just sentiment, but conviction around timing. “The rebound in equities is encouraging, but volatility is still spiking unpredictably, which makes timing risky. Issuers are wary of getting caught in the middle of sudden swings. At the same time, foreign investors remain cautious. Unless both volatility subsides and overseas flows stabilise, deal activity is likely to stay subdued,” said an investment banker.

Vedanta split to redraw index map

The impending split of commodity major Vedanta into five entities is set to reshape its footprint across key indices. According to Nuvama, the parent will remain in the Nifty Next 50, but its weight could drop to around 2.3 per cent from the current 5.2 per cent, after the demerger. The aluminium business is likely to be the biggest beneficiary, with a potential entry into the Nifty Next 50 at about 3.4 per cent weight, implying passive inflows of over ₹1,300 crore, said the brokerage. Nuvama noted that if the listings are delayed beyond June, the demerged entities may miss the cut-off for the September index rebalancing exercise, pushing back potential passive flows. Vedanta has set May 1 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the demerger.

MFs and PMS players turn frenemies at work