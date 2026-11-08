Street signs: Select MFs shine, promoter stake rises, IPO market slows

Not all mutual fund investments disappointed in the just-ended Samvat, with select themes shining in a turbulent year. While international funds, led by ICICI Prudential Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Funds, once again dom­inated the list, the domestic list inclu­des sectoral and thematic funds focused on healthcare and pharma funds, capital market, automobile and metals. The offerings have delivered 20-30 per cent returns in a year marked by heightened volatility. Among diversified funds, Motilal Oswal Focused Fund, Trust Smallcap and Bank of India Smallcap delivered the highest returns at over 20 per cent. Funds that delivered worst returns include passive funds tracking Hang Seng Tech index, Nifty India Railways PSU index, and Nifty FMCG. These schemes are down 15-30 per cent in one year.