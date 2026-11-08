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Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Select MFs shine, promoter stake rises, IPO market slows

Street signs: Select MFs shine, promoter stake rises, IPO market slows

Healthcare, pharma, capital market and metal-focused funds deliver up to 30% returns, even as select passive schemes lose ground

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Investors in select thematic and sectoral mutual funds reaped strong returns in Samvat 2082, with healthcare, pharma and metal-focused schemes among the top performers.

Abhishek KumarKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 9:05 PM IST

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Not all mutual fund investments disappointed in the just-ended Samvat, with select themes shining in a turbulent year. While international funds, led by ICICI Prudential Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Funds, once again dom­inated the list, the domestic list inclu­des sectoral and thematic funds focused on healthcare and pharma funds, capital market, automobile and metals. The offerings have delivered 20-30 per cent returns in a year marked by heightened volatility. Among diversified funds, Motilal Oswal Focused Fund, Trust Smallcap and Bank of India Smallcap delivered the highest returns at over 20 per cent. Funds that delivered worst returns include passive funds tracking Hang Seng Tech index, Nifty India Railways PSU index, and Nifty FMCG. These schemes are down 15-30 per cent in one year.
 
Promoter share in listed cos at 7-qtr high of 50.4%
 
Promoter ownership in NSE-listed (National Stock Exchange-listed) firms rose to a seven-quarter high of 50.4 per cent in September 2026, driven by higher stakes held by private Indian and foreign promoters, according to the NSE’s India Inc Ownership Tracker. 
Private Indian promoter share increased 
58 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 32.7 per cent, while foreign promoter ownership rose 22 bps to 9.1 per cent, its highest in four years. Government ownership fell 62 bps to 9.1 per cent, a 13-quarter low, partly reflecting its stake sale in LIC. The broader trend, however, reversed in benchmark indices, with promoter ownership in the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 declining to 40 per cent and 49.3 per cent, respectively.
 
Primary mkt quiet as Diwali hangover lingers
 
Dalal Street’s primary market heads into a lull after Diwali, with no new mainboard IPO slated to open in this week. Issuers appear in no hurry to launch while festive fever keeps investors and deal teams distracted. Mainboard dates are typically announced only a few days before opening, so a late entry cannot be ruled out, but for now the week looks set to pass without a fresh public issue.
 
 
Topics : Street Signs Mutual funds MFs IPOs