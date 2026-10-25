Street signs: Suitability check for F&O trading, migration rethink & more

Stockbrokers are emphasising the need for stronger investor suitability checks before granting derivatives trading access, as the

existing requirements are basic and need to be expanded, according to industry discussions. Currently, brokers assess

investors based on parameters such as six months’ bank statements or certain thresholds in demat holdings. The form and

scope of enhanced suitability checks are yet to be discussed, with brokers planning to deliberate on the issue at an industry forum.

This comes amid a broader focus on making suitability an ongoing business practice rather than a one-time compliance exercise.

Migration rethink

A commodity exchange recently informed its members that it is reviewing its data centre migration plan, which certain industry

players attribute to concerns raised by the market regulator. In a notice to members, the exchange said it was reassessing the plan and timelines after interactions with stakeholders and inputs received. The exchange had issued a circular in July regarding the migration as part of its infrastructure expansion. It is evaluating various options to determine the optimal approach and will communicate any action required from members once the plan and timelines are finalised.

Listing countdown

Ahead of the much awaited listing of Jio Platforms on October 28, the grey market premium of the shares stood at 22 per cent,