Street signs: Tale of two mega floats, the long and short of it, and more

The upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) of Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shaping up to be among the most closely watched share sales of calendar year 2026, with both firms expected to file their draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) with Sebi soon. Sources said both companies faced a common hurdle — finding large existing shareholders willing to dilute stakes through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route. However, the solutions diverged. Jio Platforms is understood to have shifted towards a fully fresh issue structure, while for NSE, sources said the government had to prod state-owned institutions to participate actively as selling shareholders in the IPO.

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Stock exchanges have revised market surveillance norms for stocks subject to stricter trading curbs under the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) and Long Term Additional Surveillance Measure (LT-ASM) frameworks. Under the revised GSM rules, only Nifty 500 and BSE 500 stocks will remain exempt, replacing the earlier broader exemption for all index-linked securities. Exchanges have also removed exemptions for companies with over 10 per cent institutional holding, consistent dividend payouts, or recent mergers and demergers, thereby widening the surveillance net. Meanwhile, stocks under GSM may face measures such as 100 per cent margins, trade-for-trade settlement, weekly trading restrictions, and additional surveillance deposits to curb speculation and volatility. Exchanges said the measures are preventive and aimed at strengthening market integrity and investor protection, rather than penalising companies.

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