Street signs: Tighter leash for trading excesses, Sebi's speedy reforms
Nifty rebounds after six-week slide as oil cools and FPIs return; Sebi tightens broker norms and rolls out reforms for AIFs, REITs and InvITs
Khushboo TiwariSundar Sethuraman
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2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 9:52 PM IST
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Tighter leash for trading excesses
Stock exchanges have sharpened their surveillance toolkit with a revised penalty framework for brokers, signalling a tougher stance on market abuse. The new rules standardise enforcement while raising the cost of non-compliance, particularly in algorithmic trading. Missing unique algo IDs, quote stuffing, and skewed order-to-trade ratios will now invite steeper and more immediate penalties. At one level, this is about discipline; at another, it reflects the regulator’s intent to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated trading strategies. With graded actions — from advisories to monetary penalties — the framework aims to balance deterrence with proportionality, all while nudging the market towards cleaner, more transparent practices.
Power Grid Corp’s growth puzzle
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India have delivered a modest 12 per cent CAGR over FY20-FY26, lagging the Nifty 50’s 18 per cent return, despite maintaining steady annual profits of ₹15,000-16,000 crore. The underperformance stems less from earnings and more from execution, according to a note by InGovern Research Services. Dividend payouts have declined as the company retains capital to fund a growing transmission pipeline. However, delays in project commissioning have slowed the conversion of investments into revenue streams, it says. To bolster investor confidence, the firm has called for greater transparency around project timelines, capitalisation and expected returns, alongside a more selective bidding approach that prioritises execution quality.
Sebi’s speedy reforms, greater flexibility
Regulatory change is often a slow grind. Not this time. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has moved quickly to operationalise a clutch of reforms announced in its March board meeting, signalling a more responsive approach to market needs. The changes span alternative investment funds, Reits, and InvITs, with a clear thrust on flexibility and ease of doing business. AIFs get breathing room in winding up schemes, while Reits and InvITs are allowed greater leeway in deploying funds into relatively safer, liquid instruments. The swift notification of these measures — within weeks, not months — stands out, suggesting a regulator willing to adapt faster in a changing market.