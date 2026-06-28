Street signs: Weather derivatives navigate Mumbai rain, trading swings
Last week was the busiest for initial public offerings (IPOs) since the last week of March, with three issues hitting the market. This week, two IPOs are set to open
Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari
premium
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 9:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article
Weather derivatives navigate Mumbai rain
The new weather derivatives Rain Mumbai is getting an early test from Mumbai’s erratic monsoon this year, with delayed and uneven showers driving sharp swings in trading activity on NCDEX. The season began on a subdued note as rains arrived late, keeping participation muted. After a spike on the first day of launch on May 29 with nearly ₹14.77 crore, the volumes fell sharply to ₹3.63 crore on June 1. Since then, activity has seesawed in line with patchy precipitation. It remained range-bound in the first weeks but is gaining momentum since the onset of monsoon in the financial capital. The product is aimed to hedge risks related to monsoon.
Grey market signals cautious IPO response
Last week was the busiest for initial public offerings (IPOs) since the last week of March, with three issues hitting the market. This week, two IPOs are set to open. The grey market premium for the two issues remains muted, with Knack Packaging commanding an 8 per cent premium and Aastha Spintex 3.7 per cent. “The current grey market premium should not be read too early, as the real demand picture emerges only after the anchor process is completed. Moreover, the market will reopen after a three-day holiday, so institutional investors will only then begin assessing these issues. IPO demand remains subdued, making investors more cautious and selective, especially towards aggressively priced offerings,” said a banker.
Nifty listless: 24,300 mark key hurdle
Nifty posted its third consecutive week of gains last week, its longest winning streak this year, as easing crude oil prices and policy measures to support the rupee and mobilised foreign currency deposits boosted investor sentiment. However, the purchasing managers’ index released last week showed a slowdown in economic activity, while the deficient monsoon continues to worry investors. “The index is likely to remain range-bound over the next couple of sessions. On the upside, the 24,250–24,300 zone will act as an immediate hurdle. A decisive and sustainable move above 24,300 could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 24,500... However, this bullish setup remains valid only if one crucial support zone continues to hold firm,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.