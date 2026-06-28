Street signs: Weather derivatives navigate Mumbai rain, trading swings

The new weather derivatives Rain Mumbai is getting an early test from Mumbai’s erratic monsoon this year, with delayed and uneven showers driving sharp swings in trading activity on NCDEX. The season began on a subdued note as rains arrived late, keeping participation muted. After a spike on the first day of launch on May 29 with nearly ₹14.77 crore, the volumes fell sharply to ₹3.63 crore on June 1. Since then, activity has seesawed in line with patchy precipitation. It remained range-bound in the first weeks but is gaining momentum since the onset of monsoon in the financial capital. The product is aimed to hedge risks related to monsoon.

Grey market signals cautious IPO response

Last week was the busiest for initial public offerings (IPOs) since the last week of March, with three issues hitting the market. This week, two IPOs are set to open. The grey market premium for the two issues remains muted, with Knack Packaging commanding an 8 per cent premium and Aastha Spintex 3.7 per cent. “The current grey market premium should not be read too early, as the real demand picture emerges only after the anchor process is completed. Moreover, the market will reopen after a three-day holiday, so institutional investors will only then begin assessing these issues. IPO demand remains subdued, making investors more cautious and selective, especially towards aggressively priced offerings,” said a banker.

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