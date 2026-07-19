Street signs: WTM slot opens, street hopeful of SMC & fund manager effect
DEA begins the search for IFSCA's first whole-time member as markets await the Securities Markets Code Bill and track fresh bets by marquee fund managers
Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari
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2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 10:12 PM IST
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WTM slot opens at IFSCA
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has begun the search for a whole-time member for the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified financial regulator in Gift City. At present, the IFSCA has a chairperson as the head, followed by several Executive Directors (EDs) heading different segments such as the capital markets, commodities, market intermediaries, and supervision, among others. It doesn’t have anyone holding the position of a whole-time member. DEA has now invited applications by August 14, for a three-year term, from experienced experts with an age cap of 58 years. The WTM will be eligible for a re-appointment, but with an upper age limit of 62 years. In comparison, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) currently has four WTMs.
Street hopeful of SMC Bill in monsoon session
With the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to begin this week, the Street is eyeing the proposed Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill, which the government is expected to table. The draft bill has undergone the scrutiny of industry stakeholders and consultations since it was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance. All eyes are on the final code as it seeks to unify and modernise multiple laws governing the capital markets, potentially reshaping oversight by the Sebi. Until last week, the consultations were ongoing, with the panel calling the Economic Affairs Secretary seeking clarifications before the final draft report reached the Parliament.
Fund manager effect?
Shares of Landmark Cars and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities have been on a tear in recent sessions, posting sharp gains after attracting fresh interest from marquee investors. The common link: fund houses associated with veteran market hands, Samir Arora and Sunil Singhania, have recently picked up stakes in the companies. Arora-backed Helios Mutual Fund bought shares of Landmark Cars, while Singhania's Abakkus Asset Manager acquired a stake in Mrs Bectors. The moves appear to have caught the market's attention, underscoring how investments by well-known stock pickers can often act as a confidence signal for other investors, particularly in relatively under-owned midcap names.
Topics : SEBI GIFT City securities market Street Signs