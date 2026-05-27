Strong fundamentals drive hospital stocks rally in 2026; check top picks

Hospital stocks have emerged as one of the strongest themes in 2026, clearly outperforming broader benchmark indices despite market volatility. The outperformance has been driven by strong earnings growth, improved occupancy levels, higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), and aggressive expansion plans by major hospital chains.

According to NSE data, the Nifty Healthcare index has gained a modest 7 per cent so far in 2026, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. While a majority of the 20 constituents are drugmakers, a closer look at hospital players presents a different picture. Park Medi World shares have emerged as the top gainers, zooming 74 per cent Y-T-D, followed by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Yatharth Hospital, which have gained around 24 per cent each.

Aster DM Healthcare, which underwent a significant restructuring, has rallied 23 per cent, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Fortis Healthcare shares have gained 14 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Other counters like Global Health (Medanta), Max Healthcare, Rainbow Children's Medicare, and Narayana Hrudayalaya have remained positive. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, on the other hand, has slipped 5 per cent. FY26 earnings

Analysts believe that the ongoing rally is fundamentally backed by strong operating performance. Most listed hospital companies are reporting healthy double-digit revenue growth along with margin expansion. In terms of earnings, hospital companies mentioned above (excluding Aster DM) collectively reported strong financial performance in FY26, with aggregate revenue rising 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73,321.3 crore, compared with ₹60,905.6 crore in FY25.

Operating performance also improved significantly, as combined Ebitda climbed 20.3 per cent to ₹15,720.1 crore in FY26 from ₹13,060.2 crore in FY25. Aggregate net profit increased 20.9 per cent to ₹7,507.1 crore in FY26, up from ₹6,207.5 crore in the previous fiscal year. What's driving the rally?

Analysts said the sector is also benefiting from long-term structural drivers such as increasing healthcare awareness, insurance penetration, medical tourism, growing lifestyle diseases, and a sharp rise in demand for specialised services.

Jahol Prajapati, research analyst at SAMCO Securities, said that for years, listed hospital businesses were viewed as capital-intensive and slow-compounding stories due to long gestation periods, regulatory overhangs, and heavy expansion costs. But that perception is changing now. Hospital stocks: Top picks

"Hospital companies are in a sweet spot, supported by healthy earnings visibility, robust occupancy trends and margin enhancement potential from expansion. We remain positive on Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health, Aster DM Healthcare and Medanta," he said, adding that Yatharth and Park Medi World are top picks from the midcap space.

Hariprasad K, founder of Livelong Wealth, said that the market is rewarding hospital companies not merely as defensive plays, but as scalable consumption businesses with strong pricing power, rising cash flows, and long-term growth visibility. He said that organised players are aggressively expanding into underpenetrated Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where demand remains strong. This, he said, has significantly improved profitability profiles.

According to Hariprasad, Apollo Hospitals remains the undisputed top pick, while Max Healthcare stands out as one of the highest-quality businesses in the hospital space. Among midcap players, KIMS is an attractive hospital operator structurally, backed by disciplined execution and a scalable operating model.