Strong growth boost needed for Metro Brands to shed underperformer tag

While revenue in the June quarter was up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, it has been on a declining trend over the last two quarters. The company and the sector started off on a muted note as West Asia war-led disruption and a shift in marriage dates due to the inauspicious Adhik Maas weighed on growth. However, a pick-up in demand sentiment in June and a healthy wedding season helped it post 15 per cent growth in the quarter.

Among its channels, offline or in-store sales led the growth with a 16 per cent improvement, while e-commerce, including omni-channel, grew at a slower pace of 9 per cent.

The margin picture in the quarter was mixed. While gross margin expanded by 20 basis points Y-o-Y to 59.5 per cent, operating profit margin fell by 110 basis points to 29.8 per cent. This was on account of higher employee costs (up 50 basis points) and higher other expenses (up 70 basis points).

Emkay Research has maintained its positive stance on the back of strong mid-teens growth prospects, bolstered by its existing portfolio (Metro/Mochi/Walkway/Crocs), new scalable partnerships (Foot Locker/FILA/Clarks), and optionality from a healthy balance sheet (40 per cent cash at the end of FY26). While the stock has been an underperformer, analysts led by Devanshu Bansal of the brokerage say that new growth engines/leadership investments have to fire for the stock to rerate.

Metro’s store additions for the quarter were muted as the company added only nine stores to its portfolio of 1,041 stores across the country. Metro had added 42 stores in the March quarter, and the average additions over the previous three quarters were 35 stores. The company has, however, indicated that the pace of additions will pick up in the coming quarters. For FY27, the company has reiterated its mid-teens revenue growth guidance.

Though Metro has consistently outperformed the footwear pack (on the revenue/operational front) and, going ahead, has maintained its mid-teens revenue growth guidance, the Street remains unimpressed.

Analysts led by Deep Shah of Equirus Securities point out that against the backdrop of continued investment behind brands, new brand additions and reach expansion, the current growth run rate is not exciting enough. While the company is well placed with its multi-occasion and multi-brand offerings, current valuations of 51 times FY28 earnings factor in all the positives. It has maintained an 'add' rating with a target price of ₹ 1,124.