Strong Q2, future prospects keep Street bullish on Tata Steel stock

For the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY27, Tata Steel’s consolidated EBITDA increased by 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 13.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹10,530 crore, beating consensus estimates on strong India volumes and a recovery at Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN), despite higher costs and losses in UK operations. The narrative is similar to that of the last several quarters, though the beat on consensus estimates and confident commentary are encouraging. Strong domestic demand, efficient operations and steady capex are driving the stock. TSN is recovering, but recoveries at both TSN and Tata Steel UK remain policy-dependent.

Q2FY27 net sales increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹65,400 crore, ahead of consensus estimates. In Europe, the Direct Sheet Plant (DSP) shutdown in the Netherlands until August and weak UK demand were disappointments. Management expects H2FY27 to far outperform H1, driven by higher volumes and realisations. The DSP restart and improved contract pricing should support TSN’s profitability.

Consolidated volumes were flat Y-o-Y but up 9 per cent Q-o-Q to 7.9 million tonnes (mt) after a 17 per cent Q-o-Q decline in Q1FY27. On a per-tonne basis, consolidated realisation rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y but fell 1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹82,038, while operating costs grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹69,322. Consequently, consolidated EBITDA per tonne increased 18 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹13,299, beating estimates.

Standalone domestic EBITDA at ₹10,010 crore rose 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y, with standalone blended realisation at ₹70,405 per tonne, up 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Standalone EBITDA per tonne at ₹16,742 was up 14 per cent Y-o-Y but lower by 5.7 per cent Q-o-Q.

For Q3FY27, guidance is for an increase in per-tonne realisation by ₹3,500-3,600 in India and £28-30 in the UK, while realisation in the Netherlands will be down €11. Coking coal consumption costs may rise by $15 per tonne (India and the Netherlands) in Q3, but TSN ore costs may drop by around €5 per tonne.

Domestic sales volume of 6.0 mt was up 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 15.7 per cent Q-o-Q. Realisation was flat sequentially, better than earlier guidance of a ₹1,500-per-tonne decline, due to auto contract revisions propping up prices.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), which Tata Steel acquired in July 2022, reported EBITDA of ₹320 crore, up 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y but down 36.1 per cent Q-o-Q. TSN’s EBITDA at ₹790 crore rose Q-o-Q from ₹40 crore in Q1FY27, though it was down 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y. The DSP restarted in August 2026. In H2, TSN’s deliveries are guided at 1.7 mt per quarter. Auditors issued a modified opinion over the non-recognition of potential TSN impairment (roughly ₹38,700 crore of goodwill), and management expects clarity by March 2027. Tata Steel UK’s EBITDA loss rose to ₹720 crore from ₹340 crore in Q1FY27 as deliveries fell to 0.38 mt. Management expects to approach breakeven in Q4FY27.

Consolidated capex in Q2FY27 was ₹3,280 crore, while H1FY27 capex was ₹6,860 crore. NINL’s 4.8 mt per annum expansion is under execution, with an FY30 commissioning target. Net debt increased 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹91,420 crore, inclusive of a ₹5,000 crore dividend payout. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio increased to 2.39 times from 2.30 times in Q1FY27, comfortably below the guided threshold of 3 times.

The ramp-up of Kalinganagar facilities and downstream expansions will support volume growth and product mix, while ore sales (14-15 mt targeted in FY28) could add to earnings. Margins may be expanded by cost optimisation – H1FY27 savings were ₹1,800 crore, and the FY27 target is ₹7,100 crore. Regulatory challenges at TSN, including coke and gas plant closure, slag disposal, impairments and weak UK volumes, are all concerns.

The TSN DSP restart and scaling up to rated capacity led to improved EBITDA per tonne of $63 from a low of $3 in Q1FY27. In the UK, an inventory build-up and low volumes due to high imports saw the per-tonne EBITDA loss increase to $199, versus a loss of $155 in Q2FY26 and a loss of $75 in Q1FY27. Guidance of near breakeven in Q4FY27 depends on better market conditions and inventory clearance.

FY28 should see significant earnings growth, with volumes from capacity expansions, better operating leverage and an improved mix. Q3FY27 realisation in the UK business should rise by £28-30 per tonne Q-o-Q. Annual contract renegotiations in Europe should lead to better realisations from Q1FY28. TSN’s full-year volume target is 6.5 mt.