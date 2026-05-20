Strong Q4 lifts OMC stocks, though FY27 outlook remains uncertain

As a partial relief to OMCs, the government has allowed an increase in retail petrol and diesel prices by ₹3.90 per litre in Delhi. The hike reduces daily under-recoveries to around ₹13 per litre at spot Brent price of $110 per barrel (bbl), with ₹96 per US dollar and refining cracks of $15 per bbl. Brent would need to drop to $89 per bbl to normalise earnings with this hike.

Losses in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in May are estimated conservatively at ₹420 per cylinder, with HPCL management claiming under-recovery is around ₹670 per cylinder due to high spot cargo rates. More price hikes are likely in a staggered manner across all gas and crude products. Refining cracks for diesel and petrol would have ranged between $15 and $20 per bbl. Given marketing losses, additional government compensation could be on the table.

In Q4FY26, IOC reported adjusted Ebitda of ₹21,930 crore, up 5.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was much higher than consensus estimates. Gross refining margin (GRM) was not disclosed, but strong GRMs and inventory gains appear to have driven profits. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was ₹13,200 crore, up 9 per cent Q-o-Q and 82 per cent Y-o-Y.

LPG losses rose to ₹2,400 crore, up 149 per cent Q-o-Q, though cumulative LPG under-recoveries dipped to ₹23,100 crore, down 5 per cent Q-o-Q due to the receipt of ₹3,620 crore in LPG subsidy. Marketing margins would recover only if Brent prices decline substantially, which would likely happen only if the Iran war ends.

If Q1FY27 is fully impacted by higher crude and gas prices, analysts would need to cut FY27 expectations substantially. For IOC, another key monitorable is the commissioning schedule of refining-capacity expansion by 18 million tonnes (MT) per annum by the end of CY26.

Supernormal refining margins may have occurred, perhaps amounting to more than $20 per bbl. IOC management also indicated refining margins would remain elevated through FY27. Crude throughput was 19.7 MT, up 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y, while sales volumes were 27.3 MT, up 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Petrochemical volumes stood at 0.90 MT versus 0.89 MT in Q3FY26, with earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) profit of ₹1,210 crore against a ₹362 crore loss in Q3FY26.

IOC’s LPG losses of ₹2,400 crore were up 149 per cent Q-o-Q, translating to around ₹84 per cylinder. Monthly subsidy support has continued since November 2025 as part of an approved ₹30,000 crore LPG support package for OMCs. However, LPG losses widened sharply. April LPG losses stood at ₹171 per cylinder, while May losses may be as high as ₹670 per cylinder.

FY26 adjusted Ebitda rose 111 per cent and PAT increased 234 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹69,900 crore and ₹38,600 crore, respectively. Capital expenditure was down 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,400 crore, while net debt, including lease liabilities, fell 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.16 trillion. The final dividend payout for FY26 was ₹8.5 per share.

IOC achieved ₹2,000 crore in operational efficiency gains in FY26 and targets savings of ₹2,500 crore in FY27. Capacity expansions across refining, petrochemicals and the cost-efficiency drive are potential earnings levers.

HPCL’s Q4FY26 Ebitda of ₹10,430 crore was driven by higher-than-estimated marketing margins, probably due to inventory gains. Reported GRM stood at $14.5 per bbl. GRM, including inventory gains, was ₹6.2 per litre. Refining throughput stood at 6.4 MT. Marketing volumes were near consensus estimates at 13 MT. PAT of ₹4,900 crore was also above estimates. HPCL’s operating cash flow (OCF) was ₹36,100 crore in FY26 versus ₹14,200 crore in FY25.

HPCL’s strong performance, along with inventory gains, was backed by operational efficiency. The company’s Project Samriddhi 1.0 delivered ₹1,690 crore in cost benefits, of which ₹740 crore will be recurring. Standalone net debt declined to ₹47,500 crore in March 2026 from ₹63,200 crore in March 2025. Project commissioning plans remain on schedule. Upgrades, along with commissioning of the new Rajasthan refinery, will boost throughput and refining margins.