Strong revenue growth for Titan, but adverse mix continues to dent margins

Kalyan posted 66 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated revenue, aided by its India business, which recorded industry-leading growth of 68 per cent Y-o-Y. The company registered robust same-store sales growth of 47 per cent, supported by healthy store additions across Kalyan and Candere outlets. The company said on-ground demand momentum remained healthy in Q4FY26, driven by strong festival and wedding demand. Akshaya Tritiya sales were robust, and the company is witnessing encouraging demand in the current quarter as well.

Even as Titan’s top-line growth remained strong, margins at both the gross and operating profit levels came under pressure. While brokerages remain positive on the outlook, the company’s ability to maintain and improve margins will be a key trigger going ahead. At the current price, the stock, which has gained about 14 per cent since the start of April, is trading at 60x its 2026-27 (FY27) earnings estimates. Kalyan, too, has gained by a similar extent since April and is trading at 25x its FY27 estimates.

Titan pointed out that secondary jewellery sales in the domestic market grew 54 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by broad-based consumer interest in the category despite record-high gold prices. In addition to strong buyer growth of 8 per cent, there was a 40 per cent Y-o-Y increase in average ticket sizes. Given higher gold prices, demand for exchange purchases remained strong, and Q4 saw double-digit growth in this category, driving higher-value consumer purchases.

There was strong buying interest in gold coins as well. For the second consecutive quarter, coin sales grew sharply and nearly trebled in value compared to Q4 of 2024-25. While this lifted overall sales, the rising share of bullion sales skewed the product mix negatively and weighed on margins. The share of higher-margin studded jewellery in the domestic market, including CaratLane, stood at 31 per cent compared to 34 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Even though the jewellery segment profit for the domestic business grew 41 per cent in the quarter, jewellery segment margins fell 42 basis points (bps) to 11.1 per cent due to the higher mix of gold coins and increased marketing spends. Though CaratLane’s segment margin expanded 130 bps to 8.3 per cent, it was below expectations because of lower revenue growth and continued investment in campaigns. The company indicated that sustaining jewellery segment margins at current levels of 11-11.5 per cent would become challenging if gold prices continue to rise, as that would affect the product mix. It is, however, aiming to sustain healthy segment profit growth going ahead.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,300. The brokerage remains constructive on jewellery segment growth for leading players and believes Titan, with initiatives such as the exchange programme, will remain competitive.

While Q4 profitability was impacted by losses in the international business and higher spending at CaratLane, analysts at the brokerage, led by Naveen Trivedi, expect healthy domestic demand momentum to continue. Apart from industry formalisation, stability in gold prices could further improve margin visibility for the company.