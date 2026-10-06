Strong revenue growth powers GCPL's Q2 show, margins remain in focus

Though the year-ago base was favourable, the gains in the quarter came despite consumption being impacted by uneven monsoon conditions, led by an intensifying El Niño, and inflationary pressures across several commodity-linked inputs. While the improvement across key markets is positive, margins will be the key factor to watch going ahead, given the inflation in commodities. At the current price, the stock, which has lost over 21 per cent in the last three months, is trading at around 30 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

In the domestic business, which accounts for 60 per cent of consolidated revenues, the company expects high-single-digit volume growth and revenue growth in the teens. Despite a 100-150 basis point impact from trade inventory correction, GCPL delivered robust growth, supported by a healthy uptick across the home care and personal care segments. Nuvama Research expects the domestic business revenue to grow 12 per cent Y-o-Y, while volumes would rise by 8 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to 3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q2FY26.

In the Indonesian market, which accounts for 12 per cent of consolidated revenues and is the single-largest overseas market for GCPL, the company is consolidating on the recovery witnessed in the last few quarters. It expects the business to deliver high-teens revenue growth on a base of -7 per cent, supported by high-single-digit volume growth, compared to year-ago growth of 2 per cent. The gains in Indonesia are being driven by improved execution, sustained market share momentum, and healthy category trends.

Accounting for 24 per cent of consolidated revenues, the GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business is expected to deliver double-digit revenue and volume growth. Growth on a healthy base quarter growth of 25 per cent is on account of its strategy to develop the market in its core categories and transform its portfolio by expanding its presence in scalable, high-margin FMCG categories.

While growth across markets remains strong, how the company navigates the commodity challenges will be critical from the margin standpoint. The pressure on costs, according to the company, intensified during the quarter. Barring certain commodities that showed signs of moderation, the quarter saw high inflation across several key raw-material baskets, including crude-linked derivatives, palm oils, and other commodity inputs.

The company is trying to negate the input cost pressures through a combination of calibrated pricing actions, cost-saving initiatives, supply-chain efficiencies, and disciplined cost management. Though there are pressures on profitability, GCPL said that it will maintain its focus on volume-led growth. Nuvama Research expects consolidated gross margin to fall 470 basis points Y-o-Y to 47.4 per cent, while Ebitda margin is likely to decrease 130 basis points Y-o-Y to 17.9 per cent due to inventory correction action. It has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,485. Nomura Research expects consolidated operating profit margins to be stable Q-o-Q but moderate on a Y-o-Y basis to 19 per cent (-80 basis points Y-o-Y) and to drive 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Ebitda.

Barring the margin guidance, the company has met or exceeded its FY27 guidance, including high-single-digit volume growth for standalone operations and consolidated Ebitda growth in double digits.