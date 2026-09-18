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Home / Markets / News / STT collections surge 53% to ₹40,214 crore in FY27 after rate hike

STT collections surge 53% to ₹40,214 crore in FY27 after rate hike

The sharp rise follows higher STT rates effective from April 1, with the levy on futures raised to 0.05% and that on options premium turnover increased to 0.15%

Securities transaction tax

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Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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Collections from the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) in the financial year 2026-27 have surged to ₹40,214.36 crore as of September 17, 2026, up nearly 53 per cent from the corresponding period a year ago.
 
The STT collection in the same period a year ago stood at ₹26,305.72 crore. The sharp jump comes on account of the increase in STT made effective from April, following the announcement in the Union Budget.
 
From April 1, STT on futures was increased to 0.05 per cent of traded value from 0.02 per cent earlier. In options, the tax on premium turnover was raised to 0.15 per cent from 0.1 per cent, while the levy on exercised options was increased to 0.15 per cent of intrinsic value from 0.125 per cent.
 
 
Since 2024, this was the second hike in STT by the government.
 
In FY26, the total STT collection stood at ₹57,522 crore compared to ₹53,296 crore in FY25.

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In the Union Budget, the government projected a mop-up of ₹73,700 crore from STT in fiscal 2026-27 (FY27).
 
STT, which forms part of the government’s direct tax collections, is levied on securities trades carried out on recognised stock exchanges, including equities, futures and options, and equity-oriented mutual funds. Collections from this tax typically rise in tandem with trading volumes, which are closely linked to secondary market performance.
 
STT is a tax applicable on all sell transactions for both futures and options contracts, with each futures trade valued at the actual traded price and each options trade valued at the premium. In the case of exercise of an options contract, STT is levied on the settlement price of the day if it is an in-the-money contract.
 
Earlier this year, in March, the Income Tax Department also asked stockbrokers to remit STT collected by them from clients for the financial year 2023-24 and preceding years, with interest, but not paid into the government account.
 
Over the last one month, derivatives volumes have come under pressure owing to regulatory changes such as the closing auction session and a requirement for 100 per cent collateral, among other changes.
 

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Topics : Securities Transaction Tax derivatives trading direct tax collections

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 6:11 PM IST