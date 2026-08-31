Sugar stocks rebound; Balrampur, Shree Renuka, Triveni rally up to 13%

Sugar shares price movement

Shares of sweeteners rallied up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume as sugar prices remain elevated despite recent intervention by the government. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.35 per cent at 76,995 at 12:52 PM.

Share price of Balrampur Chini Mills , one of the largest sugar producers in India, surged 13 per cent to ₹738 on the BSE on the back of three-fold jump in the average trading volume. A combined 25.5 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a record high of ₹781 on August 20, 2026.

Shree Renuka Sugars rallied 6 per cent to ₹25.80, with a combined 33.1 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. It hit a 52-week high of ₹33.50 on September 2, 2025. Triveni Engineering & Industries soared 5 per cent to ₹297.20 on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹314.60 on August 20, 2026.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Ugar Sugar Works, Uttam Sugar Mills, Bajaj Hindustan, Mawana Sugars, Andhra Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Dhampur Sugar Mills rallied in the range of 3 per cent to 6 per cent in an otherwise weak market.

What’s driving sugar stocks?

Sugar prices remained above ₹60 per kg in most retail markets across the country on Sunday, despite several steps taken by the government to check the price rise, according to official data.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry data showed that the all-India average retail price of sugar was ₹64.24 per kg on Sunday, up 1.77 per cent from ₹63.12 per kg a week earlier. The current price is 30 per cent higher than a month ago and 38.63 per cent higher than the same period last year, PTI reported.

The elevated retail and wholesale prices come even as ex-mill have declined nearly 20 per cent following the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar. Apart from opening up imports, the government tightened stockholding norms for bulk users and dealers, and earlier banned sugar exports.

The government attributed the rise to lower domestic production, weather-related crop damage, higher festive demand, and rising global prices.

Meanwhile, the domestic sugar balance sheet indicates that the Indian sugar industry has undergone a significant shift over the last five years. Sugar production moderated due to lower sugarcane availability and increasing diversion of sugar for ethanol production. At the same time, domestic consumption remained relatively stable, while exports declined sharply due to government restrictions aimed at ensuring domestic availability. Consequently, closing stocks have fallen to more comfortable in 2025-26, Uttam Sugar Mills said in its FY26 annual report.

Balrampur Chini Mills said the company’s near-term performance will continue to remain influenced by sugar pricing trends, cane availability-cum-recovery levels, ethanol pricing mechanisms, policy direction and capacity utilization across businesses. Sugar realisations remained supportive and are expected to positively influence business performance, the company said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, going forward, profitability of Ugar Sugar Mills is expected to remain healthy, aided by higher sugar prices and the company’s expectation of maintaining sugarcane crushing levels comparable to the previous season, although sugar recovery levels will continue to remain a key monitorable, CareEdge Ratings said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.