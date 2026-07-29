Sun Pharma: Bajaj Broking recommends 'Buy'; flags 4 positive cues on charts
Sun Pharma outlook: Analysts at Bajaj Broking flag a breakout above the monthly consolidation zone and the formation of higher-highs, higher-lows among key reasons for a bullish view on the stock.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) stock has witnessed a steady climb over the last four months. The pharma stock has rallied 13.5 per cent thus far in FY27. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has advanced 8 per cent and the Nifty Pharma gained around 17 per cent. Sun Pharma stock currently trades near record high levels. On Wednesday, the stock slipped 0.5 per cent to ₹1,965; while the Nifty 50 rose 1 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma moved 0.5 per cent higher. Meanwhile, analysts have a bullish outlook on the Sun Pharma stock. Bajaj Broking in its 'High Conviction' Margin Trading Funding (MTF) Pick dated July 28, 2026, recommended a 'Buy' Call on Sun Pharma stock with an anticipated target price of ₹2,180.
Technical Outlook on Sun Pharma by Bajaj Broking:Analysts at Bajaj Broking have listed 4 key technical reasons why they are bullish on Sun Pharma stock. Breakout on the monthly chart: Analysts at Bajaj Broking flag that the stock has generated a breakout (see chart below) above the last 21-month consolidation range of ₹1,960 - ₹1,583 signalling strength and offering a fresh entry opportunity.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Monthly Chart (Source: Bajaj Broking)
"Sun Pharma has exhibited strong relative strength on the monthly chart by retracing its 16-month decline (₹1,960–₹1,583) in just five months. Such a faster retracement signifies robust demand and a decisive shift in momentum," said the brokerage firm in its research note. In the chart above, the base of the entire consolidation is placed at the 12-month exponential moving average (EMA) highlighting a positive bias. Going forward, analysts expect the current month (July) low of ₹1,860 to act as immediate support for the stock in the medium term. Change in structural trend: Further, analysts highlight that Sun Pharma stock has broken out above a major consolidation range, indicating a structural trend reversal and the formation of a higher base. ALSO READ | IDFC First Bank, Prestige Estates can hit new highs, gain over 15%: Analyst "This price behaviour points towards a continuation of the primary uptrend and underscores the stock's long-term bullish structure," said analysts in the note. Higher-highs, higher-lows pattern: Bajaj Broking believes that the stock is maintaining a strong uptrend with a series of higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly chart. Analysts reckon that, having entered uncharted territory, the stock seems well placed to extend its upward move toward ₹2,180, the 161.8 per cent external retracement of the ₹1,960 – ₹1,583 decline, over the coming quarters. The upside target implies a potential 11 per cent upside from current market price. Favourably placed momentum indicator: Lastly, the brokerage firm flags a 'Buy' signal on one of the key momentum oscillators on the monthly chart. "The monthly 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an uptrend; it has recently generated a buy signal moving above its 9-period average thus supporting the positive bias in the stock," the Bajaj Broking report stated. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 10:41 AM IST