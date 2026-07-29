Sun Pharma Q1 preview: Robust domestic growth to drive revenue by 11% Y-o-Y

Sun Pharma Q1 preview: Pharma major Pharma major Sun Pharmaceuticals is expected to post decent growth in the topline for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), said analysts, driven by strong domestic growth.

The US generic business is expected to remain flat, with the India business seen growing in the low teens. Additionally, EM/RoW markets are expected to deliver healthy growth, driven by branded generics and innovative products.

That said, margin pressure is seen on the back of high input costs. Analysts also expect the profit to decline on a Y-o-Y basis in the range of 7-11 per cent. The blue-chip pharma company will post its Q1 results on Friday, July 31. READ MORE

Sun Pharma Q1 preview

Here's what to expect from Sun Pharma in Q1 FY27:

Revenue & PAT estimates

Brokerages, on an average, see an 11 per cent topline growth in Q1 FY27. HDFC Securities said that the US generic business will be muted due to the absence of gRevlimid, while the India business may grow 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Overall, it pegs Q1 revenue at ₹15,364 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Similarly, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) sees a 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to 1,52,791 crore, driven by healthy performance in domestic, EM and RoW markets, partly offset by mid-single-digit growth in the US business. At the same time, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) pegs the figure at ₹15,281.8 crore, up 10.3 per cent.

In terms of profit, MOFSL sees a 7 per cent decline to ₹2,785 crore. And KIE expects a 11.3 per cent fall to ₹2,747 crore.

Margin performance may be weak

Commenting on the margins, KIE said that it expects Sun Pharma's Q1 FY27 gross margins to decline 60 bps sequentially to 80.2 per cent. On the profitability front, it factors in 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) while margins could fall 120 bps to 28.2 per cent.

HDFC Securities also said that margin to remain under pressure due to cost escalation, on the back of higher input and freight costs. It also sees Ebita margin at 28.2 per cent.

Performance of the Organon portfolio and progress on acquisition will remain key monitorables, said MOFSL.

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