Sun Pharma, TVS Motor, Nestle, Divis among 11 BSE 500 stocks at new highs

Share prices of 11 companies from the BSE 500 index hit new all-time highs on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Divis Laboratories, Laurus Labs and Sai Life Sciences from the pharmaceutical space hit their respective new highs. Manappuram Finance, Marico, Nestle India, Radico Khaitan, Redington, Welspun Corp and TVS Motor Company also touched new all-time highs. These stocks rallied by up to 18 per cent in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 77,665 at 11:11 AM.

Among individual stocks, Redington hit a new high of ₹338.20, surging 18 per cent amid heavy volume. A combined 40.94 million equity shares representing 5.23 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

For the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), Redington reported a strong results with revenue at ₹34,966 crore up 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Gross margin declined by 23 bps to 4.9 per cent (vs. 5.1 per cent in Q1FY26). EBITDA margins stood at 2.15 per cent vs. 1.73 per cent in Q1FY26 & 1.85 per cent in Q4FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 77 per cent YoY at ₹486 crore. READ MORE

Share price of Sun Pharma hit a new high of ₹2,011.15, up 1 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. The stock rallied 27 per cent from the calendar year 2026 low of ₹1,583.60 touched in January 2026.

Sun Pharma received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) to manufacture and market semaglutide injection in Brazil for treating adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

Sun Pharma plans to launch the product in the next few days in partnership with Hypera Pharma, a local partner in Brazil. It will be available as a pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pen in two strengths (2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL) allowing flexible, once-weekly dosing.

The semaglutide injectable market in Brazil is approximately $413 million (IQVIA, MAT June 2026). Since Sun will be among the first few launchers, this can be a meaningful launch that will strengthen its Emerging Market portfolio. It can also fetch decent margins, said analysts at ICICI Securities.

Check Q1 Results Today Share price of two-wheeler company TVS Motor also hit a new high of ₹4,184, soaring 3 per cent in intra-day deals. In the past month, the stock surged 20 per cent, against 1.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

The management expects TVS Motor to continue outperforming the domestic two-wheeler industry in FY27, driven by premium motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles (EVs), export growth, and new ICE & EV product launches. The planned ₹3,500 crore capex and capacity expansion will support future growth, while operating leverage, premiumisation, localisation, and cost optimisation are expected to drive further earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improvement, Axis Securities said in the Q1 result update. The brokerage firm maintains a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,235 per share.

Radico Khaitan hit a new high of ₹4,494.75, surging 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. The stock price of breweries & Distilleries Company quoted higher for the fifth straight day, soaring 10 per cent during the period.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintained a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹4,955 (earlier ₹3,945).

The outlook for Radico Khaitan remains bright as the management raised the guidance for Prestige & Above (P&A) volume growth to 25 per cent (from 20 per cent) and margin to 20 per cent. Improving profitability, reducing debt (target to be debt-free by H1FY27E) and lower capex intensity shall aid RoCE, lift free cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. Factoring in the Q1 beat and positive guidance change, analysts at the brokerage firm said they are raising FY27E/28E EPS by 7–11 per cent and the target PE to 62x (from 58x). ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.