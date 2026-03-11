Sun Pharma up 5% in 1 week, nears 52-week high; what's driving this stock?

Sun Pharma share price today

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries continued an upward march, gaining 2 per cent at ₹1,841.90 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the drug firm was quoting higher for the fifth straight trading day, and has rallied 5 per cent in the last one week. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.36 per cent during the same period.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹1,850.95, touched on May 2, 2025. It has bounced back 16 per cent from its three-month low of ₹1,583.60 hit on January 29, 2026.

Sun Pharma is the world’s fourth largest generics/specialty pharma company with 43 manufacturing sites at its disposal addressing segments like specialty products, branded generics, complex generics, pure generics and APIs.

Sun Pharma’s performance continued to thrive on remunerative businesses of global specialty (mainly US and other markets) and domestic formulations. Overall, better product mix with higher domestic sales and specialty business aided margin firmness despite muted US generics. The India business continued to deliver volume-driven growth.

As the leaders in diabetes and metabolic segment, the management of Sun Pharma in the Q3 earnings conference call said that they are looking forward to expand its portfolio with the launch of Semaglutide upon the expiry of Semaglutide patents in India. Sun Pharma plans to be in market on day-one of a generic launch. The company said it has already received the regulators' approval for both the indication of chronic weight management as well as treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand name Noveltreat and Sematrinity respectively.

Brokerages view on Sun Pharma

Pharma stocks have relatively underperformed last year amid trade concerns and continued FIIs selling pressure. However, early signs of reversal are visible in the sector and analysts at ICICI Securities expect sectoral heavyweight Sun Pharma could be the major gainer if FIIs flows starts once again.

On the exports front, Sun Pharma remains strategically focused on specialty business which is evident from a significant increase in R&D allocation towards Specialty. Analysts at ICICI Securities said they continue to monitor progress on the specialty front and the domestic formulations which are the main levers for margin expansion. "We also keep tab on the strategic initiatives on the M&A front which the management may explore as the company sits on a cash pile of ~US$ 3 billion and the latest assertion from the management for assuming debt for a right kind of M&A target". The brokerage firm maintains BUY rating on Sun Pharma with a target price of ₹1,910.

Sun Pharma is transitioning its US business from low-margin generics to high-value specialty and innovative therapies. This coupled with emerging markets growth prospects and continued dominance in domestic formulations market, Sun Pharma is well-positioned for sustained profitability, over the period FY27E and FY28E, brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan said.

Sun Pharma is transitioning its US business from low-margin generics to high-value specialty and innovative therapies. This coupled with emerging markets growth prospects and continued dominance in domestic formulations market, Sun Pharma is well-positioned for sustained profitability, over the period FY27E and FY28E, brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan said.

Rising share of innovative drugs would help cushion the price erosion of generics. The change in portfolio mix has raised valuations over the last three years. Additionally, the company also has low leverage and a healthy cash flows. The brokerage firm's value the stock at 34x on FY28E EPS of ₹ 57.9x and retained 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,968.