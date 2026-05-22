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Home / Markets / News / Sun TV Network slips 6% on posting weak Q4 results; PAT down 37% YoY

Sun TV Network slips 6% on posting weak Q4 results; PAT down 37% YoY

Sun TV Network Share: In the March quarter, Sun TV Network reported net profit at ₹232.02 crore, as compared to ₹370.79 crore a year ago, down 37.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

Sun TV Network share price

Sun TV Network Share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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Sun TV Network shares lost 6.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹485.2 per share. At 10:31 AM, Sun TV Network’s share price was down 6.4 per cent at ₹485.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.53 per cent at 75,581.47.
 
The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Thursday, after market hours. In the March quarter, Sun TV Network reported net profit at ₹232.02 crore, as compared to ₹370.79 crore a year ago, down 37.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹882.51 crore, as compared to ₹941.81, down 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹564.4 crore, as compared to ₹597.23 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The company’s total income stood at ₹941.67 crore, as compared to ₹1,135.86 crore a year ago.    

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Sun TV Network Limited is India's largest regional media conglomerate, headquartered in Chennai. Founded by Kalanithi Maran, the company operates 32 television channels across four South Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam — along with 48 FM radio stations, making it one of the most dominant media platforms in southern India.
 
The network reaches over 95 million households in India and has an international presence spanning 27 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand — catering to the South Indian diaspora across the globe. 
Sun TV Network's portfolio includes news, general entertainment, movies, and music channels, with every top-rated South Indian channel in its respective language category belonging to the Sun TV Network stable. The company's flagship channel, Sun TV, is consistently among the highest-rated regional channels in India, while its other properties — including Gemini TV in Telugu, Udaya TV in Kannada, and Surya TV in Malayalam — command strong viewership in their respective markets. 
 
Beyond television, the group has diversified into film production and distribution through Sun Pictures, which has produced and distributed several blockbuster Tamil films. The company is also the franchise owner of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

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