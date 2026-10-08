Sun TV stock on a roll, up 40% in 3 weeks; Elara sets target price at ₹925
Elara Capital believes that Sun TV holds a highly cash-generative TV business, underpinned by a strong sports portfolio, while the core media segment remains the 'cash cow'.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Sun TV stock witnessed a stellar rally in the last three weeks. The stock from the media & entertainment domain from levels of ₹451.70 on September 18 rallied to a high of ₹663.90 on the NSE on September 30. Since then, the stock has consolidated around the higher levels. Despite the recent rally, Sun TV Network continues to trade around 25 per cent lower compared to its life-time high of ₹842 registered in August 2024. On Thursday, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹640, and a low of ₹625 on the NSE. At 11:55 am, the stock quoted with a 1.2 per cent loss at ₹629 on trades of around 5.27 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty was down 1.1 per cent at 22,360 levels.
Elara Capital retains 'Buy' call, ups targt price to ₹925In its report dated October 7 on Sun TV, Elara Capital flags that Sun TV continues to hold a highly cash-generative TV business, underpinned by a strong sports portfolio, while the core media segment remains the group's 'cash cow'. "The sports franchises - SunRisers Hyderabad (IPL), SunRisers Eastern Cape (SA20) , and SunRisers Leeds (SRL) (The Hundred) - now account for ~4 5 per cent of our SOTP equity value, driven by the recent , high-value private deals in the IPL. On an SOTP basis, this implies meaningful upside for SUN TV," said Elara Capital.
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The brokerage believes that the sports value is being set by private deals. Sun TV owned SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), reached the playoffs in eight out of 14 IPL seasons, winning the title in 2016 and finishing as runner-up in 2018 & 2024. More importantly, SRH's value is being anchored by the recent private market deals: the March 2026 sale of Rajasthan Royals at ~$1.6bn and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at ~$1.8bn implies valuation of ₹15,000-16,700 crore for established IPL teams. Sun TV's cricket revenue (SRH and SA20) more than doubled to ₹6,600 crore in FY24 once the new media rights cycle began and was ₹5,600 crore in FY26, it added. Analysts at Elara Capital retained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a higher target price of ₹925 per share. "We value Sun TV's core media on DCF (WACC 11.7 per cent & 1 per cent terminal growth) at ₹12,300 crore (~15x FY28E core media PAT), SRH at 80x FY28E PAT and SRL at 12x FY28E sales (in line with peers); with cash on book, this gives ₹925 per share (from ₹780 earlier)," explains the brokerage firm.
Technical view on Sun TV stockDrumil Vithlani, senior technical research analyst at Tiny Epic notes that Sun TV has witnessed a sharp weekly up move with remarkable volume, recovering strongly from the ₹450–480 base and moving well above its weekly exponential moving average (EMA) ~₹530. The analyst believes that the stock is currently testing the ₹640–650 resistance zone. Vithlani says that a sustained weekly close above ₹650 would confirm a major breakout from the multi-month consolidation and could open upside towards ₹700–720, followed by ₹750. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock/stocks belong to the respective analyst/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 12:22 PM IST