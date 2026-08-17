Sun TV up 3% as surprise Q1 IPL revenue prompts CLSA to retain 'Outperform'

Sun TV share price target: On Monday, Sun TV shares opened higher at ₹486.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended their gains to hit an intraday high of ₹497.35. As of 10:30 AM, the stock had pared some of its gains and was trading 1.1 per cent higher at ₹489.95. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.45 per cent at 24,256. Sun TV ’s strong IPL cricket franchise revenue growth helped the company beat CLSA’s estimates for the June quarter (Q1FY27), prompting the brokerage to retain its ‘Outperform’ rating and ₹615 target price. The target implies an upside of nearly 29 per cent from the ₹476.50 price cited in the report.

CLSA said the quarter was a positive surprise, led by the IPL, although the advertising environment remained soft.

Revenue from its IPL franchise jumped 33 per cent Y-o-Y and nearly eight times Q-o-Q to ₹630 crore, accounting for around 44 per cent of the company’s total revenue. Ebitda margin from the cricket franchise segment expanded by 3 ppt to 49 per cent and Ebitda was up 42 per cent to ₹310 crore to 42 per cent.

Core advertising revenue declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹280 crore, while domestic subscription revenue increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹370 crore.

Sun TV operates satellite television channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Marathi and Hindi, and owns the streaming platform SunNXT. It also owns three cricket franchises -- Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa and SunRisers Leeds in the UK.

While Sun TV does not provide a revenue break-up by franchise, CLSA said the June quarter was “likely driven by IPL India”.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. The brokerage noted that more than 80 per cent of Sun TV’s market capitalisation is attributable to its IPL franchise. It also highlighted the company’s dividend yield of around 3 per cent and retained its earnings forecasts, expecting Sun TV to post a 12 per cent CAGR over FY26-29.

For the June quarter, Sun TV reported revenue of ₹1,420 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 68 per cent sequentially. Ebitda rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y and 93 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹730 crore. Ebitda margin expanded by 238 bps sequentially to 51 per cent. PAT in the quarter increased by 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 180 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹600 crore.