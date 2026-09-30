Sun TV zooms 20%, sees sharpest intraday rally in 9 years; up 45% in 7 days

Sun TV Network share price movement

Sun TV Network's share price zoomed 20 per cent to ₹664 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals, registering its sharpest intraday rally in over nine years, amid buzz of a possible demerger of its sport division network. In the past seven trading days, the stock surged 45 per cent.

The stock price of the TV broadcasting & software production company reported its biggest intraday surge since February 3, 2017, when it skyrocketed 27 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Sun TV Network hit a 52-week high, surpassing its previous high of ₹660 touched on April 20, 2026. It hit a record high of ₹1,097.05 on January 16, 2018.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 12:46 PM on Wednesday, Sun TV Network quoted 14 per cent higher at ₹630.20, compared to a 0.64 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over nine-fold with a combined 20.39 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Sun TV Network share price?

The BSE sought clarification from Sun TV Network on September 30, 2026, regarding news that appeared on moneycontrol website referring to a possible de-merger of Sun TV's sports division. The company's reply is awaited.

Sun TV Network is one of the largest television broadcasters in India operating satellite television channels across seven languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Marathi and Hindi. It also airs FM radio stations across India. The company has sustained and increased viewership of its channels with Sun TV being one of the most watched channels in India. The company also produces its own content and acquires the related rights.

Sun TV Network has the license to operate an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise “SunRisers Hyderabad” & “SunRisers Eastern Cape” of Cricket South Africa's T20 League, and also has a branch office in South Africa. The company also operates a Digital OTT platform “Sun NXT”. In the last financial year 2025-2026 (FY26), the company acquired SunRisers Leeds Limited (SRL) in the United Kingdom, further strengthening its international sports portfolio.

The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry continues to offer significant growth opportunities, driven by increasing digital adoption, changing consumer preferences and continuous technological advancements. With one of the world's largest internet user bases, growing smart phone penetration and affordable data services, digital content consumption continues to expand across urban as well as rural markets. The increasing popularity of Connected TVs, OTT platforms and mobile streaming has created new avenues for content distribution and audience engagement.

Sun TV Network in its FY26 annual report said that the company is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities through its strong leadership in the southern markets, diversified channel portfolio, expanding digital presence and focus on delivering high-quality regional content.

The company's continued investments in content creation, digital platforms, movie production and distribution, together with the addition of its international cricket franchise business, are expected to support long-term growth and strengthen revenue diversification.

At the consolidated level, the acquisition of the SunRisers Leeds franchise (previously known as “Northern Superchargers Limited”) in *The Hundred* cricket league in the United Kingdom is expected to contribute positively to revenue and profitability. In addition, the company anticipates improved growth from its cricket franchise and movie production and distribution businesses, which are expected to further diversify earnings and enhance shareholder value in the coming years.