Supriya Lifescience share buyback: Shares of pharma company Supriya Lifescience gained nearly 9 per cent in Friday's trading session after the company set a board meeting date to consider its first-ever buyback.

The company yesterday informed exchanges that a board meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company, subject to necessary approvals.

Following the announcement, Supriya Lifescience's share price hit the day's high of ₹660.15 on the BSE, up 8.96 per cent from the last closing price of ₹605.85.

Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that the technical view is bearish as the stock trades below the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "RSI stands at 38.70, reflecting weak momentum near lower levels. Price action shows a breakdown below recent consolidation toward the 600–615 zone after failing to hold above 760–770. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting a decisive breakout above 775," he added.

Supriya Lifescience Q2 results

In the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), Supriya Lifescience posted a 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the net profit to ₹29.25 crore. The company had posted a profit of ₹50.43 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, it recorded revenue from operations of ₹206.30 crore, up 3.2 per cent YoY from ₹199.83 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹45.40 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 22.0 per cent, compared to ₹72.65 crore and a margin of 36.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The operating performance was impacted by three factors: Firstly, the regulatory changes in the LATAM market affected demand for some of its higher-margin products. Secondly, it incurred higher operating expenses at our Ambernath facility, which is currently in the ramp-up phase. Thirdly, due to the ongoing war and geopolitical tensions, raw material and solvent prices remained high which also impacted margins during the quarter.

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