Supriya Lifescience up 15% on healthy Q4 results; should you buy or hold?

Supriya Lifescience share price

Shares of Supriya Lifescience hit a new high of ₹928.70, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deal amid heavy volumes after the company reported healthy earnings for the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹831 touched on November 4, 2025. In the past two trading days, the market price of Supriya Lifescience has zoomed 35 per cent.

At 09:29 AM; the stock quoted 14 per cent higher at ₹920.45, as compared to 0.03 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold, with a combined nearly 2 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Supriya Lifescience Q4 results

Supriya Lifescience is a cGMP-compliant business with a strong track record in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing and a focus on products from a variety of therapeutic segments, including antihistamine, anti-allergic, vitamin, anaesthetic, and anti-asthmatic.

In Q4FY26, Supriya Lifescience witnessed a 50.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in revenue to ₹276.53 crore compared to ₹184.11 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA for Q4FY26 stood at ₹97.62 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 35.3 per cent, as against ₹67.58 crore in Q4FY25 with a margin of 36.7 per cent. The company’s profit after tax 47.4 per cent YoY at ₹74.23 crore, compared to ₹50.37 crore in Q4FY25.

The anesthetic segment continued to be the primary growth driver during FY26; contributing 54 per cent of total revenues compared to 49 per cent in FY25, while the vitamins segment also witnessed improved traction with its contribution increasing to 12 per cent from 11 per cent during the same period.

Export contribution remained strong at approximately 82 per cent of FY26 revenues, supported by diversified customer relationships and continued penetration into regulated markets. Capacity utilisation improved to 74 per cent in FY26 from 70 per cent in FY25, supported by the ramp-up of Module E at the Lote facility and continued operational efficiencies.

The management said improved capacity utilisation, expansion in global markets, and contribution from newly launched products supported growth during the year. With a diversified product portfolio, strong customer relationships across global markets, and ongoing investments in innovation and manufacturing capabilities, the company remains well positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth, it added.

Choice Institutional Equities view on Supriya Lifescience

Choice Institutional Equities said they continue to maintain a positive view on the company as it scales up for the next phase of growth. The key drivers include further expansion in Europe, launches in high-margin therapies across regions and ramp-up of the CDMO segment. The brokerage firm has a ‘BUY’ rating on Supriya Lifescience with a target price of ₹1,030 per share.

While margin is likely to see a planned near-term contraction, the brokerage firm believes the company’s leadership in niche therapies and strong backward integration capabilities should support margin expansion from FY28E.

“We marginally revise FY27/28E estimates upwards by 4.9 per cent/4.1 per cent and continue to value the stock at 30x FY27–28E EPS. Our TP remains unchanged at ₹1,030 with a ‘BUY’ rating,” the brokerage firm said. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.