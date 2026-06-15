Suzlon sizzles: Stock gains 3%, up 49% from 52-week low; more steam left?

Shares of renewable energy company Suzlon Energy were in demand on the bourses during Monday's trading session after the company, in its latest investor presentation, highlighted that global wind capacity additions continue to outpace overall power capacity growth, supported by a favourable policy environment.

The company also noted that the industry needs to significantly improve execution reliability to sustain this momentum.

Following the development, Suzlon Energy shares rose 3.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹56.78 on the NSE on Monday. The stock has rallied nearly 49 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹38.19 touched on March 9, 2026.

Though the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher. At 10:25 AM, Suzlon Energy was quoted at ₹56.42 apiece, up 2.43 per cent from its previous close. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 was trading at 23,950, higher by 327 points, or 1.39 per cent.

Should you buy, sell, or hold Suzlon Energy shares?

Brokerages, meanwhile, remain positive on Suzlon Energy, citing its strong position in India's wind energy sector , expanding order book, and a clear roadmap to diversify into adjacent renewable energy businesses that could support long-term growth and earnings resilience.

Analysts also view Suzlon's transition from a wind turbine manufacturer to a broader renewable energy solutions provider as a key growth driver, although successful execution remains critical. At the current market price, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), and JM Financial see 14.47 per cent upside in Suzlon Energy shares and have retained their 'Buy' ratings, setting the target price at ₹65 apiece.

MOFSL backs diversification-led growth

According to Abhishek Nigam and Preksha Daga, Suzlon's Investor Day addressed key medium- to long-term growth concerns by outlining a clear roadmap for expansion and diversification into adjacent renewable energy verticals, which could enhance earnings resilience.

"While the strategic direction is encouraging, investors are likely to remain focused on execution, capital allocation discipline, and the trajectory of working capital and leverage metrics," wrote the analysts in a research note.

The brokerage believes Suzlon continues to stand out as one of the most credible and investible companies in the Indian wind energy space, supported by its strong market position and consistent execution track record.

JM Financial bets on transformation journey

Meanwhile, analysts Sudhanshu Bansal, Tushar Sarswat, and Lay Dand said Suzlon is attempting to follow the evolution path adopted by leading industrial OEMs — moving from an equipment supplier to an EPC player, then to a turnkey solutions provider, and eventually to a recurring revenue-led solutions business.

The brokerage noted that leading global wind OEMs such as Goldwind and Vestas have similarly evolved from turbine manufacturers to wind farm developers, EPC players, and smart energy solutions providers.