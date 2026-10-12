Suzlon jumps 5% on ₹550 cr investment plan; MOFSL says valuation attractive

Suzlon Energy share price: shares extended their winning streak to a second straight session on Monday, rising 5 per cent in an otherwise weak market. Suzlon Energy shares extended their winning streak to a second straight session on Monday, rising 5 per cent in an otherwise weak market.

The stock opened 2 per cent higher at ₹38.22 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed further to hit an intraday high of ₹39.42.

With Monday’s gains, the wind energy company’s shares have advanced more than 8 per cent two sessions.

As of 11 AM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading 3.9 per cent higher at ₹39.06, with over 65 million shares changing hands on the NSE.

Suzlon Group plans ₹550 crore investment

Today's buying interest was seen as the Suzlon Group plans investing around ₹550 crore to set up three AI-powered blade factories to fast-track execution of its order book and meet the rising demand of the domestic wind industry.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 500 pts; Gallantt, Syngene lead SmallCap gains Suzlon's co-founder Girish Tanti told PTI that two blade facilities have been planned for Gujarat and Karnataka, while the third will come up in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, Suzlon already has five blade factories in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule and Anantapur.

With the addition of the three units, Suzlon will have India's largest smart wind manufacturing capacity with a total of 18 factories.

Suzlon Energy share price target

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹65. The target implies an upside of more than 70 per cent from the previous close of ₹38.

MOFSL aid tat Suzlon's attractive valuation offers improved earnings visibility.

Suzlon Energy valuation table Notably, the stock has corrected 31 per cent over the past three months and currently trades at 17.5x FY28E EPS, a 20 per cent discount to its one-year forward mean -1SD of 22x.

Given the seasonal nature of earnings with 2H typically contributing 60-65 per cent of annual Ebitda. The brokerage expects earnings momentum to strengthen in 2HFY27 as deliveries are expected to rise to 2.1GW from est. 1.2GW in 1H.

Suzlon Energy order book

Suzlon Energy's order book, MOFSL said, stood at 5.9GW as of 1QFY27-end (~1.3GW of order inflows in FY27 Y-T-D), providing 100 per cent visibility on its estimated deliveries through 3QFY28.

It estimates Suzlon Energy to deliver Ebitda CAGR of 22 per cent over FY26-28E.