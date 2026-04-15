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Home / Markets / News / Suzlon Energy shares jump 6% as FIIs, mutual funds raise stake in Q4

Suzlon Energy shares jump 6% as FIIs, mutual funds raise stake in Q4

FIIs exposure in Suzlon Energy came at a time when they are selling Indian equities and the stock corrected by around 10 per cent so far in 2026.

Suzlon Energy share price today

Suzlon Energy share price jumps 6% as FIIs, MFs raise stake in Q4

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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Suzlon Energy share price today: Suzlon Energy shares were in high demand today, rising as much as 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹48.45 amid firm buying in the broader markets. As of 10:30 am, Suzlon Energy shares were trading 5 per cent higher at ₹48.23 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
A total of 80 million shares of the Pune-headquartered wind turbine manufacturer changed hands, according to NSE data.  Suzlon Energy: FIIs stake 
 
Today’s buying in Suzlon was buoyed by news that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have increased their stake in the company in the March quarter. According to the company’s shareholding data on BSE, FIIs raised their stake in the renewable energy company to 23.8 per cent at the end of the March quarter, compared with 22.8 per cent in the preceding quarter (Q3FY26).
 
 
FIIs held a total of 3,270,964,184 shares of the company at the end of the March quarter versus 3,254,120,395 shares in the December quarter, data showed.  Suzlon Energy: MFs stake 
 
Similarly, mutual funds also increased their stake in the company marginally in the March quarter to 4.87 per cent, up from 4.82 per cent in the December quarter, as per the company’s shareholding pattern available on the BSE.

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Mutual fund houses together owned a total of 668,265,915 shares of the renewable energy player at the end of the quarter, data showed.
 
FII exposure in Suzlon Energy came at a time when they are selling Indian equities and the stock corrected by around 10 per cent so far in 2026. 
  Suzlon Energy share price target   
Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services said that his long-term view on Suzlon Energy is positive and recommended a ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹55. He added that the government’s strong focus on renewable energy, both wind and solar, will benefit companies like Suzlon.
 
“A significant amount of new power generation capacity is expected to be added. A major portion of this capacity will come from clean and green energy sources. From a fundamental perspective, we maintain a positive long-term view on Suzlon Energy,” the expert said.
 
Gaurang Shah, however, noted that a key factor to watch is Suzlon’s execution of its order book. “How effectively projects are delivered on the ground will be crucial for earnings visibility and potential upside in the stock price.”
 
Suzlon Energy stock: Technical view
 
Harish Jujarey, AVP and head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that Suzlon Energy has been in a corrective phase over the past six months. Recently, the stock found support around the ₹40 level and has since made a decent recovery, moving towards the ₹48 zone.
 
From a technical perspective, the immediate trendline resistance is placed near ₹49, the analyst said. In the very short term, the stock may witness some profit-booking or consolidation around current levels.
 
“A decisive breakout above ₹49 could extend the ongoing rally towards the 200-day moving average, which is placed around ₹53 in the near term. Given this setup, traders are advised to wait for a dip towards the ₹46–45 range before considering fresh buying opportunities,” the analyst added.    ============================ 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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