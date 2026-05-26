Suzlon Energy: Brokerages retain 'Buy' post Q4; see strong execution ahead

Suzlon Energy share price today: Suzlon Energy shares today gained more than 2.5 per cent after the renewable energy player reported its March quarter numbers (Q4 FY26). Suzlon Energy shares today gained more than 2.5 per cent after the renewable energy player reported its March quarter numbers (Q4 FY26). Suzlon Energy shares opened at ₹53.64 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon touched a high of 55.49.

As of 11:20 AM, the counter pared some gains to trade 2 per cent northward at ₹55.07 with nearly 99 million equities changing hands, according to exchange data.

Suzlon Energy got a deferred tax benefit of ₹284.32 crore in the reporting quarter, lower than the ₹600.75 crore received during the same period a year ago.

The firm's revenue from operations rose to ₹5,468 crore in the latest fourth quarter from ₹3,774 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the full fiscal 2025-26, the consolidated net profit rose to ₹3,163 crore from ₹2,072 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations also increased to ₹16,679 crore in FY26 from ₹10,851 crore a year ago.

Suzlon Energy order book

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Suzlon Energy's closing order book stood at 5,892MW (~5.9GW) as of Q4FY26 (vs ~5.0GW at the start of FY26). The order book consists of 66 per cent commercial and industrial (C&I) and PSU orders.

Suzlon Energy share price target by ICICI Sec

Post Q4 results, brokerages have maintained 'Buy' on Suzlon Energy stock. ICICI Securities has maintained Buy rating with a target price of ₹65, saying the new growth fronts are taking shape. The target price implies an upside of nearly 20 per cent from the CMP.

Analysts said that Suzlon Energy delivered on its guidance of 2.5GW in wind turbine deliveries for FY26, a 1.6x Y-o-Y increase. In Q4, it delivered 830MW of wind turbines, which led to healthy YoY growth for the quarter.

As per the brokerage, the company is accelerating its EPC transition, with EPC contribution in order book surging to 28 per cent from 20 per cent at H1FY26-end. The company is targeting a 50 per cent EPC share by FY28, which could improve execution control and margin quality.

Analysts expect the demand outlook to remain healthy for wind turbines over the next 2–3 years, aided by demand for hybrid/FDRE capacity. They highlighted that wind turbines worth 971 MW are already erected but awaiting commissioning. FY27 could see a meaningful improvement in commissioning.

Suzlon Energy share price target by Systematix

Analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities have maintained a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a revised target price of ₹71 based on 30x FY28E P/E. The target price implies an upside of 29 per cent from the CMP. The brokerage said that it remains positive on Suzlon Energy, given its market leadership reflecting a pivotal role in accelerating wind capacity addition in India, improving execution, and increasing strategic focus on EPC, hybrid, and FDRE projects.

The company’s transition towards a DevCo-led integrated renewable platform, supported by ~25GW development pipeline and rising EPC mix, is expected to strengthen execution control while addressing key industry challenges and enhancing customer stickiness. The company closed FY26 with a solid net cash position of ₹23.84 billion versus ₹19.43 billion at the end of FY25.?? The company incurred ₹5.77 billion capital expenditure in FY26 (+56 per cent Y-o-Y) and expects to maintain a similar run rate over the next two years towards its strategic goals and expansion plans.

The brokerage expects Suzlon Energy's revenue, Ebitda and profit before tax to grow at a CAGR of 21 per cent, 28 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, over FY26-FY28E.

Suzlon Energy share price target by JM Financial

JM Financial has also maintained 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy shares raised the target to ₹65 from ₹64, based on 25xFY28E EPS. Analysts said that execution continues to remain Suzlon Energy's biggest challenge. Over the past eight quarters, the company delivered 4,006 MW of equipment, but only 1,080 MW has been commissioned so far. The brokerage noted that nearly 971 MW of wind turbine generators are currently erected at project sites and awaiting commissioning.

The brokerage expects Suzlon to deliver 3.1 GW and 3.3 GW in FY27 and FY28 respectively. The brokerage also noted that the company’s working capital position has improved, aided by better inventory management.