Suzlon Energy up 40% from April lows; analysts see up to 20% more upside

Suzlon Energy share price target: Suzlon Energy shares have stunned the Street with a whopping 40 per cent gain from their April low of ₹39.77, touched on April 2. On Tuesday, the stock defied broader market weakness to extend gains for a third straight session, hitting an intraday high of ₹57.87, up nearly 2 per cent. As of 2 PM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading flat but with a positive bias at ₹57.05, compared with a 0.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. Over the past three trading sessions, the stock has risen 7 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has remained largely flat. On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, Suzlon Energy shares have outperformed the benchmark index, delivering a return of 9 per cent, even as the NSE Nifty has declined 8 per cent so far in 2026. The counter has, however, remained listless for a period of one year. Notably, power sector stocks are back in momentum with India's peak power demand nearing record levels for the second consecutive time on Monday, reaching 255.85 GW. Analysts said that power demand will continue to rise, especially in May and June, due to several heatwaves. 'Suzlon Energy's valuation cheap' Gaurav Sharma, head of equity at Globe Capital, said that the rise in power demand has brought Suzlon Energy and other companies into the spotlight. In the renewable energy space, especially the wind energy, there are not many companies trading at valuations like Suzlon. Suzlon Energy shares have stunned the Street with a whopping 40 per cent gain from their April low of ₹39.77, touched on April 2. On Tuesday, the stock defied broader market weakness to extend gains for a third straight session, hitting an intraday high of ₹57.87, up nearly 2 per cent.As of 2 PM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading flat but with a positive bias at ₹57.05, compared with a 0.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.Over the past three trading sessions, the stock has risen 7 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has remained largely flat. On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, Suzlon Energy shares have outperformed the benchmark index, delivering a return of 9 per cent, even as the NSE Nifty has declined 8 per cent so far in 2026. The counter has, however, remained listless for a period of one year.Notably, power sector stocks are back in momentum with India's peak power demand nearing record levels for the second consecutive time on Monday, reaching 255.85 GW.Analysts said that power demand will continue to rise, especially in May and June, due to several heatwaves.

He said that Suzlon's valuation appears to be relatively cheap when compared with the rival INOX Wind.

"Suzlon saw a sharp fall during the broader market decline, which brought its valuation down. That dip is now reflecting in the recent recovery," he said. Suzlon Energy share price target

"So, this kind of move is not surprising. From our perspective, it was expected. Any dip at current levels can be seen as a buying opportunity. The stock will gradually move towards the ₹65-70 range over the next one to two quarters," he said.

Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial said that in an El Nino year, peak power demand during hot and humid evenings is similar to solar hour demand; hence, there is more stress on supply at night when 80GW of solar generation is not there. Wind energy has a strong diurnal complementarity with solar. Also, 80 per cent of annual wind generation occurs during the southwest monsoon (May to September) when power deficit is expected.

Analysts said that incremental wind addition during 1H can add to evening supply during El Nino-affected months.

"Currently, wind contributes ~10GW during evenings and up to 20-25GW during Aug-Sep. Hence, incremental wind addition during H1FY27 can add to evening supply during El Nino-affected months," analysts said, while noting that around 8–10GW of wind projects are likely to be commissioned in FY27.

On Suzlon Energy, analysts said that the company has been struggling with an increasing deliveries/installations gap in recent quarters. They expect the company to report a sharp uptick in commissioning in H1FY27 (270MW in H1FY26), resulting in cash flow improvement and revival of order inflows.

"We expect Suzlon to sharply improve its commissioning in H1FY27 (270MW in H1FY26), which may result in cash flow improvement and a new stream of orders," analysts said.

The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy shares for a target price of ₹64 based on 25x FY28E EPS, considering 2.5GW/3GW/3.2GW deliveries during FY26E/27E/28E.