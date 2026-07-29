Suzlon Energy shares dive 15% after Q1 results; should you buy?

Suzlon Energy's share price extended its decline on Wednesday, a day after the company reported its Q1FY27 results . The stock had fallen 10 per cent on Tuesday following the earnings announcement. While the June quarter performance remained subdued, analysts maintained a positive view, citing the company's strong growth outlook and long-term expansion plans.

Suzlon Energy's stock at 11:48 AM was trading 3.48 per cent lower at ₹46.35 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 1.04 per cent at 24,234.40. In intraday trade, the stock declined 4.3 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹45.93 per share.

Suzlon Energy Q1 results highlights:

Suzlon Energy reported a 6 per cent fall in net profit at ₹305 crore for the June quarter FY27. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹324 crore.

The company's revenue grew 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,819 crore from ₹3,117 crore in the year-ago period.

The company recorded Q1 deliveries at 506 MW, higher by 14 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company's EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) share increased from 22 per cent (Q1FY26) to 32 per cent.

Brokerages’ view on Suzlon Energy post Q1 Results

JM Financial

The brokerage noted that Suzlon's Q1FY27 saw deliveries of 506 MW compared to 444MW in Q1FY26, with realisation rising to ₹62.7mn/MW from ₹56.2mn/MW on higher EPC mix, driving revenue to ₹38 billion, up 22 per cent. But this led to an Ebitda margin declining to 15.5 per cent, "indicating the classic leadership dilemma of growth versus profitability."

The brokerage also noted that solar dominated earlier auctions, but its share in the company has steadily declined as tenders increasingly favour RTC/FDRE requiring vanilla wind or wind as a component.

JM Financial maintained its 'Buy' call for the stock with a target price of ₹62 per share, valuing the stock at 17 times September 2028 Ebitda.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage noted that Suzlon Energy's quarterly results were "soft but on track for growth."

Among the key things that MOFSL liked about Suzlon's results were Management reiterating its FY31 sales target of 10GW, with a 75:25 wind-solar mix, implying 7.5GW of wind sales, ongoing investments in new plants aimed at facilitating the shift from 3MW to 5MW turbine manufacturing and management's expectation to finalise BESS partnerships over a couple of months.

MOFSL maintained its target price of ₹65, valuing Suzlon at 30 times its estimated FY28 earnings per share. This is slightly higher than its historical two-year forward average valuation of 27 times. ================================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.