Suzlon Energy shares drop nearly 10% after Q1 PAT falls 6%; revenue up 22%

Suzlon Energy's share price came under pressure on Tuesday, dropping nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a mixed bag of numbers in the June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

Suzlon Energy's profit for the April-June quarter fell 6 per cent to ₹305 crore compared to ₹324 crore profit reported in the June quarter last year. Revenue for the period stood at ₹3,829 crore, a growth of 22 per cent from last year's figure of ₹3,132 crore.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹595 crore, a marginal dip from last year's

₹599 crore Ebitda in the June quarter last year. The company's margins narrowed by 350 basis points to 15.5 per cent from 19 per cent last year.

At 2:51 PM, Suzlon Energy's share price was trading 8.71 per cent lower at ₹48.54 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.09 per cent at 23,973.65. In intraday trade, the stock declined 9.4 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹48.06 per share.

Vipin Kumar AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that following its quarterly numbers, Suzlon fell sharply and breached its three-month congestion range to the downside which is a short-term negative development. "Going forward, we expect it to test the ₹44–₹42 zone in the near term, which should act as strong support. Hence, we suggest traders wait for some stability around the ₹44–₹42 level before initiating fresh positions," he said.

The company, alongside its Q1FY27 results, also announced appointment of Anjali Byce as the Group Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company and designated her as one of the SMPs of the Company with effect from 29th July 2026.

Byce's appointment followed Rajendra Mehta's exit as the Group Chief Human Resource Officer and one of the SMPs of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 28th July 2026.

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