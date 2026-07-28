Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Suzlon Energy shares drop nearly 10% after Q1 PAT falls 6%; revenue up 22%

Suzlon Energy shares drop nearly 10% after Q1 PAT falls 6%; revenue up 22%

Suzlon Energy posted 22 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth to ₹3,829 crore in Q1FY27, while profit slipped 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹305 crore.

Suzlon shares drop 7% after Q1 PAT falls 6%; revenue up 22%

Suzlon shares drop 7% after Q1 PAT falls 6%; revenue up 22%

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzlon Energy's share price came under pressure on Tuesday, dropping nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a mixed bag of numbers in the June quarter (Q1FY27) results. 
 
Suzlon Energy's profit for the April-June quarter fell 6 per cent to ₹305 crore compared to ₹324 crore profit reported in the June quarter last year. Revenue for the period stood at ₹3,829 crore, a growth of 22 per cent from last year's figure of ₹3,132 crore.
 
The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹595 crore, a marginal dip from last year's 
₹599 crore Ebitda in the June quarter last year. The company's margins narrowed by 350 basis points to 15.5 per cent from 19 per cent last year.
 
 
At 2:51 PM, Suzlon Energy's share price was trading 8.71 per cent lower at ₹48.54 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.09 per cent at 23,973.65. In intraday trade, the stock declined 9.4 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹48.06 per share.

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts; Nifty below 24,000; Ambuja Cements off highs post Q1 result

DMart share price today

DMart share price crashes 7%: What's weighing on this RK Damani stock?

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Cupid skyrockets 672% in 1 year; what's driving personal care stock?

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M Q1 preview: Cost pressures likely to dent margins; PAT growth seen flat

Varun Beverages Q2 results

Varun Beverages falls 8% post Q2 results; margin contraction hits sentiment

 
Vipin Kumar AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that following its quarterly numbers, Suzlon fell sharply and breached its three-month congestion range to the downside which is a short-term negative development. "Going forward, we expect it to test the ₹44–₹42 zone in the near term, which should act as strong support. Hence, we suggest traders wait for some stability around the ₹44–₹42 level before initiating fresh positions," he said.
 
The company, alongside its Q1FY27 results, also announced appointment of Anjali Byce as the Group Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company and designated her as one of the SMPs of the Company with effect from 29th July 2026. 
 
Byce's appointment followed Rajendra Mehta's exit as the Group Chief Human Resource Officer and one of the SMPs of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 28th July 2026. 
 
==========================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

chris wood

Chinese AI models can trigger massive capital destruction in US: Chris Wood

Varun Beverages Q2 results

Varun Beverages falls 8% post Q2 results; margin contraction hits sentiment

RR Kabel logo (Photo: RR Kabel facebook page)

R R Kabel hits new high post Q1 results; zooms 112% in 3 months

HUL share price tanks over 5% after Q1 earnings miss; PAT falls Y-o-Y

HUL shares tanks 5% after Q1 miss; PAT slips 3%, volume growth muted

Godfrey Phillips share price today

Godfrey Phillips shares tumble 7% after Q1 profit tanks 44% on tax hike

Topics : Suzlon Energy Markets Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsCanara Bank Q1 ResultsMahadev Betting App CaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak