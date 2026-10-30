Suzlon Energy shares sink 8% after Q2 results miss margin expectations

Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares fell on over 8 per cent Friday after the company reported its quarterly results post-market hours on Thursday.

The company's counter at 12:32 PM was trading 7.99 per cent lower at ₹33.85 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was trading 0.65 per cent higher at 23,086.95. In intraday trade, the stock fell 8.3 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹33.23 per share.

Suzlon Energy Q2FY27 results highlights

Suzlon Energy posted a 26 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to ₹4,869 crore in Q2 FY27, driven by record quarterly deliveries of 710 MW.

On a comparable basis, excluding the one-time impact of an ₹891 crore deferred tax asset recognised in Q2 FY26, net profit after tax increased 1.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹394 crore. Reported net profit in the corresponding year-ago quarter was ₹1,279 crore, largely reflecting the benefit of this exceptional tax-related item.

The company said its cumulative installed wind energy capacity has surpassed 22 GW globally, strengthening its position among the world's leading wind energy players. Suzlon's order book exceeds 6 GW, while order inflows crossed 1.5 GW in the first half of FY27.

Nuvama on Suzlon Energy

The brokerage noted that Suzlon Energy delivered strong execution at 710MW (690MW estimate), although Ebitda margin disappointed at 14.8 per cent, leading to a 10 per cent miss on Ebitda and PAT. Margin weakness reflects forex/commodity headwinds (50bp) and Suzlon 2.0 costs (100bp), with normalised margin at 16.5–17 per cent. Despite high growth on sales, cash conversion stayed weak, driving negative OCF, which is a key concern.

Nuvama has cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 9 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, and introduced its FY29 estimates. The revision reflects lower expected margins due to higher costs associated with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities.

The brokerage has maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on Suzlon Energy but reduced its target price to ₹41 from ₹51. The valuation is based on 20 times FY29 estimated earnings per share from wind turbine generators (WTG) and foundry and forging (F&F) businesses, along with a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation of the operations and maintenance (O&M) business.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that Suzlon is going through a corrective phase in a lower-highs and lower-lows formation below its long-term as well as short-term moving averages. “Today, it breached an important price support level placed around ₹35.50. A decisive close below this level will be a negative development that could drag the stock down toward the ₹27–25 zone. On the upside, ₹38 will act as strong resistance,” he said.

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