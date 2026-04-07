Swan Defence hits 5% upper circuit on ₹1,500-3,000 crore bulk carrier order
Swan Defence share price today: Today's buying in Swan Defence was buoyed by an announcement wherein the company secured India's first ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier order
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Swan Defence share price today: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries shares today hit the upper circuit of 5 per cent in intraday as the company shared the details about a fresh order. Swan Defence shares opened 1.5 per cent higher at ₹1,732, compared with the previous close of ₹1,706.10.
A strong buying interest emerged in the counter as the session progressed, with the stock hitting the day's upper price band of ₹1,791.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Trading in Swan Defence was halted briefly at the circuit.
As of 10:45 AM, Swan Defence shares traded 4 per cent higher at ₹1,775, with a rise in trading volumes. A total of 47,534 shares of the company changed hands as against the previous session's total traded quantity of 37,580 shares, according to the NSE data. READ | CreditAccess Grameen jumps 10% on strong Q4 update, asset quality recovery
Swan Defence shares have gained for three consecutive trading sessions, rising around 12 per cent, as per the exchange data.
Today's buying in Swan Defence was buoyed by an announcement wherein the company secured India’s first ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier order. As per the filing, Swan Defence has secured an order from Energy ONE Limited for the construction of four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers, marking a first for the country.
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Swan Defence said that the order lies in category 4, which ranges between ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 crore.
"These will be the first ammonia dual-fuel ships built in India and are also among the largest commercial vessels ever to be built at an Indian shipyard," Swan Defence said in filing.
Measuring 229.5m in length with a beam of 37m, each of the dual-fuel vessels will be equipped with ammonia-fuelled propulsion system. The vessels will be designed by KMS-EMEC, South Korea and classed by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) – one of the leading Class societies in the world. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029, with subsequent deliveries scheduled at four-month intervals. Swan Defence (formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering) is a shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, with a market capitalisation of more than ₹9,300 crore, according to NSE data as on April 7.
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:06 AM IST