Swan Defence hits 5% upper circuit on ₹1,500-3,000 crore bulk carrier order

Swan Defence share price today: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries shares today hit the upper circuit of 5 per cent in intraday as the company shared the details about a fresh order. Swan Defence shares opened 1.5 per cent higher at ₹1,732, compared with the previous close of ₹1,706.10. A strong buying interest emerged in the counter as the session progressed, with the stock hitting the day's upper price band of ₹1,791.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Trading in Swan Defence was halted briefly at the circuit. READ | CreditAccess Grameen jumps 10% on strong Q4 update, asset quality recovery As of 10:45 AM, Swan Defence shares traded 4 per cent higher at ₹1,775, with a rise in trading volumes. A total of 47,534 shares of the company changed hands as against the previous session's total traded quantity of 37,580 shares, according to the NSE data.

Swan Defence shares have gained for three consecutive trading sessions, rising around 12 per cent, as per the exchange data.

Today's buying in Swan Defence was buoyed by an announcement wherein the company secured India’s first ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier order. As per the filing, Swan Defence has secured an order from Energy ONE Limited for the construction of four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers, marking a first for the country.

Swan Defence said that the order lies in category 4, which ranges between ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 crore.