Swan Defence slips 4% as promoter proposes to sell 5.01% stake via OFS

Swan Defence And Heavy Industries shares slipped 4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,922 per share. At 10:03 AM, Swan Defence share price was trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹1,951. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 77,876.95.

The selling pressure came after the promoter, Hazel Infra, proposed to sell 5.01 per cent of equity shares through offer for sale (OFS).

“We wish to inform you that the company has received a communication from Hazel Infra Limited (HIL), a promoter of the Company, expressing their intention to evaluate a proposal to sell approx. 5.01 per cent of equity shares of the company through the offer for sale (OFS) mechanism, specifically through the stock exchange mechanism as per Sebi circulars,” the filing read.

The objective of this potential sale is to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS).

As of the date of this letter, the proposal is under evaluation. The company will make further disclosures upon receiving final confirmation from the promoter. Hazel Infra is the major promoter in the company, holding 94.91 per cent stake as of December 2025.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) is India's largest shipyard, accounting for 30 per cent of the country's shipbuilding capacity. Located on the west coast in Gujarat, the shipyard is strategically positioned near key global trade routes and maritime hubs, offering comprehensive multi-modal connectivity.

Spread across over 600 acres, SDHI features one of the largest dry docks in the world (662m x 65m), capable of supporting vessel builds up to 400,000 DWT. The facility includes one of India’s largest fabrication sites within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), with 2.41 million sq. ft. of covered shed space and an annual steel fabrication capacity of 144,000 MT.