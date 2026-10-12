Swaraj Engines shares zoom 15% as Q2 net profit rises 22%, revenue up 26%

Swaraj Engines shares surged nearly 15 per cent on Monday, bucking the market weakness, after the company reported strong results for the September quarter (Q2FY27).

The stock opened higher at ₹3,486.70 on the NSE and traded largely flat before rallying in the afternoon following the announcement of its quarterly results. It hit an intraday high of ₹3,949.50.

As of 2:25 PM, Swaraj Engines shares were trading 11 per cent higher at ₹3,816, holding on to most of their gains.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 170 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 22,350.

According to a regulatory filing, Swaraj Engines' net profit in Q2 increased by ore than 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹60.57 crore. The company had earned a profit of ₹49.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 700 pts, Nifty near 22,400; VIX jumps 7% Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹635.19 crore, up around 26 per cent from ₹504.04 crore reported in the Q2 of FY26.

Supported by sustained customer demand, the company said that it continued its growth and recorded engine sales of 61,216 units during the quarter ended 30th September 2026, compared to 51,164 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

The operating profit for the quarter increased to ₹86.45 crore compared to last year's ₹68.03 crore, up by 27.1 per cent.

The company said that it continued to see steady demand and recorded its half-yearly engine sales in H1FY27 at 118,019 units, up 18 per cent from 100,204 units clocked in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.