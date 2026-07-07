Swiggy gains 6% after foreign investment hits 49.76%; IOCC status in focus

Swiggy Share Price: Shares of quick-commerce platform Shares of quick-commerce platform Swiggy were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, after the company announced an update on foreign investment in the company.

Following the announcement, the company's share price climbed 6.37 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹264.2 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. The counter has recouped 12 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹235.75 apiece touched last week on June 30, 2026.

Although the counter has trimmed the gains partially, it continues to see solid demand from investors. At around 02:21 PM on Tuesday, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹262.49 apiece, up 5.69 per cent from its previous close. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was seen at 24,454, up 23 points or 0.10 per cent.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 25 million equity shares of Swiggy, estimated to be worth nearly ₹634 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today. At the current market price, the quick-commerce platform has a market capitalisation of ₹72,458.23 crore on the NSE.

Swiggy shares update on foreign investment

The company has informed the exchanges that total foreign investment in Swiggy stood at approximately 49.76 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital as of July 6, 2026, in terms of its endeavour to qualify as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019.

"The Company wishes to inform that as of July 06, 2026, the aggregate foreign investment in Swiggy Limited, including foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment, and other indirect foreign investment, stands at approximately 49.76% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company on a fully diluted basis, as per data available from the designated depository," said Swiggy in an exchange filing on the NSE.