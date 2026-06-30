Swiggy hits new all-time low, down 8% in June; JM Financial lowers target
Analysts at JM Financial believe that 1QFY27 will reinforce the widening divergence between Blinkit and Instamart, with the former likely to outperform; they lowered target price on Swiggy to ₹250.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Swiggy stock price hits life-time low todayShare price of Swiggy, a quick-commerce platform, dropped to a fresh all-time low to ₹235.75 - down 1.3 per cent on the NSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade. The stock has been in a prolonged downtrend after registering a record high at ₹617.30 in December 2024. From its peak, the stock has shed a massive 61.8 per cent in value. Thus far in June, Swiggy has declined over 8 per cent; whereas the stock is down 39.4 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the Nifty Midcap index has gained 0.1 per cent in June, and up nearly 4 per cent on YTD basis. In a like-to-like basis, the stock has underperformed versus its competitor Eternal (parent company of brand Zomato). Eternal stock has gained 1.5 per cent in June, and declined around 6.5 per cent on YTD basis in 2026. At 10.20 AM on Tuesday, Swiggy shares traded with a loss of 0.8 per cent at ₹237 on trading volume of around 40 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.3 per cent, and the Nifty Midcap slipped 0.1 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Swiggy Q4; key resignationsOn the earnings front, Swiggy narrowed its net loss in Q4FY26 to ₹800 crore as against a net loss of ₹1,081 crore in Q4FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew by 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,383 crore from ₹4,410 crore for the above period. Recently, Swiggy's quick-commerce subsidiary Instamart witnessed two key resignations. The company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Hari Kumar exited.
JM Financial lowers target price (TP)Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities revised the earnings estimate for Swiggy, and accordingly lowered the anticipated target price. The brokerage believes that 1QFY27 will reinforce the widening divergence between the listed quick commerce (QC) competition as Blinkit is likely to significantly outperform Instamart on growth. "Blinkit's Net Order Value (NOV) could increase ~18 per cent QoQ supported by seasonal demand and continued dark store expansion, whereas Instamart could report a relatively muted ~5 per cent QoQ growth despite similar seasonal tailwinds," said JM Financial. READ | Amazon's rapid delivery push wipes out $15 billion from Eternal, Swiggy Analysts at the brokerage suggest that this divergence could be due to Swiggy's continued focus on contribution margin (CM) improvement through rationalisation of loss-making orders. While this may help Instamart turn CM positive in 1Q, adjusted EBITDA loss could remain high at ~₹760 crore. "Blinkit, on the other hand, should report adjusted EBITDA profit of ₹125 crore versus ₹36 crore in 4QFY26. All in all, the trade-off between profitability and growth will be the key aspect to monitor for Instamart while QoQ growth acceleration in Blinkit could positively surprise the market," said the brokerage firm. Accordingly JM Financial has cut Funded Debt to EBITDA estimates by 8-9 per cent over FY27-29 as well as multiple to 35x EV/adjusted EBITDA (from 38x) as margin expansion could be slower hereon, resulting in a revised June 2027 Target Price (TP) of ₹250 per share as against earlier projection of ₹280. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : The Smart Investor Swiggy Blinkit e-commerce industry Zomato Markets Stock market correction
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 10:52 AM IST