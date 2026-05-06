Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Swiggy’s net loss at an average of ₹857.56 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from a loss of ₹971.66 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to narrow.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to spike around 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,161.43 crore, on average, from ₹4,410 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow marginally by 0.22 per cent from ₹6,148 crore in Q3FY26.

Investors and analysts will monitor:

Instamart’s gross order value (GOV) and average order value (AOV) growth, dark.

Store additions and orders per day/dark store, and margins.

What to expect from Swiggy Q4 results?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Analysts expect Swiggy's food delivery and quick commerce (QC) business GOV is forecasted to grow 21.3 per cent and 79.8 per cent, respectively, Y-o-Y, with take rates of 22.8 per cent and 12.8 per cent in Q4FY26.

Instamart is likely to grow 5.8 per cent Q-o-Q, with adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of 9.9 per cent. Out-of-home consumption is expected to be near breakeven with 47.4 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth.

Food delivery adjusted Ebitda as a percentage of GOV is likely to improve 40 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 3.4 per cent. Instamart to report -1.6 per cent contribution margin (CM) and -9.9 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin in Q4.

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Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects Q4FY26 revenue growth to come in at 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,743.8 crore, driven by 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth in food delivery revenue, 19 per cent Y-o-Y growth in gross merchandise value (GMV), and 66 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Instamart revenues (75 per cent Y-o-Y growth in GMV).

The sharp 75 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q GMV growth in Instamart will be driven by an increase in AOV, store area growth, and better store utilisation. Analysts anticipate higher other income as they account for the increase in cash balance following the company's qualified institutional placement (QIP) and stake sale in Rapido.

A 20 bps growth is expected Q-o-Q in the CM of the food delivery business to 7.8 per cent in Q4FY26; this will result in a 3.2 per cent Ebitda margin as a percentage of GMV for this segment, up 20 bps Q-o-Q. An Ebitda loss of ₹870 crore for the Instamart business is anticipated, higher Y-o-Y and lower Q-o-Q, as analysts model losses from new stores as well as higher competitive intensity.

On a consolidated basis, Ebitda loss is expected at ₹489.6 crore, as compared to Ebitda loss of ₹635.4 crore Y-o-Y.

JM Financial Institutional Securities: In food delivery, the brokerage forecasts a sequential GOV decline of 2 per cent and 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,823.5 crore. Take-rates (as a percentage of GOV) are anticipated to improve 17 bps sequentially to 23 per cent. CM (as a percentage of GOV) is likely to improve to 8 per cent from 7.6 per cent in Q3, while adjusted Ebitda margin (as a percentage of GOV) is expected to improve to 3.6 per cent from 3.3 per cent in Q3.

In Instamart, the brokerage expects sequential net order value (NOV) growth of 4 per cent, as against 61 per cent Y-o-Y. Take-rates are expected to improve by 89 bps Q-o-Q at 19.5 per cent in Q4FY26. CM (as a percentage of NOV) to improve 140 bps sequentially to -2.2 per cent, while adjusted Ebitda margin (as a percentage of NOV) is expected to improve to -14.9 per cent from -16.6 per cent in Q3.

At a consolidated level, analysts peg reported Ebitda loss at ₹696 crore and net loss to come at ₹952 crore.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.