Swiggy shares slip 7% on posting Q4; most brokerages cut target price

Swiggy shares tanked 6.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹261.2 per share. However, at 9:34 AM, Swiggy’s share price recovered some losses and was down 5.6 per cent at ₹266.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.14 per cent at 76,445.60.

The company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Friday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Swiggy reported that its net loss narrowed to ₹800 crore, lower than both the net loss of ₹1,081 crore in the same period last year and the sequential loss of ₹1,065 crore in Q3FY26.

The company said growth in its quick commerce arm, Instamart, had helped close the margin of loss. Total revenues grew to ₹6,383 crore for Q4FY26 from ₹4,410 crore year-on-year. In Q3, the company reported revenue of ₹6,148 crore. Check detailed results here

Brokerages’ view

Nomura | Buy | Target cut to ₹473 from ₹546

The brokerage trimmed its target factoring in a lower gross order value (GOV) growth rate and lower multiple (from 1x earlier to 0.6x on FY28F net order value (NOV)) in the QC business. Although at a current market price of ₹281, the market is ascribing negative value to the quick commerce (QC) business, analysts believe Swiggy needs to improve its execution toward profitability for the stock to do well from here. A key risk is continued intense competition in QC, delaying the contribution margin (CM) breakeven beyond FY27F.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹350

Swiggy’s Q4FY26 results demonstrated improved execution in the food delivery business, with 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) GOV growth and 30 basis points (bps) adjusted Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expansion, according to analysts.

However, QC growth was weaker than expected (-0.7 per cent/4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) GOV/NOV growth), though contribution margin expanded by 70 bps Q-o-Q to -1.8 per cent of GOV.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The management has maintained its Q1FY27 contribution margin breakeven target. While Swiggy’s QC business is challenged by increased competitive intensity and weak profitability, its food delivery business continues to see strong traction and margin improvement, according to analysts.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹320 from ₹390

Motilal Oswal has trimmed its FY27 and FY28 estimates to account for slower QC growth and delayed profitability improvement amid elevated competitive intensity.

The brokerage values Swiggy's food delivery business at 30x FY28 EV/Ebitda, the out-of-home platform, and supply chain businesses at 1x FY28 EV/sales, and the quick commerce business using a discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology.

While food delivery execution remains steady with expanding margins, slower monthly transacting user (MTU) additions, and softer dark store utilisation in Instamart remain key monitorables. Motilal Oswal believes Swiggy's food delivery franchise and brand recall provide long-term strategic value, but flagged that a clear path toward quick commerce Ebitda profitability is critical for a meaningful re-rating of the stock.

Equirus Securities | Long | Target cut to ₹390 from ₹440

Swiggy's Q4FY26 was a story of two halves — a standout food delivery quarter and a weak Instamart print, believes Equirus Securities. Food delivery GOV grew 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y, with monthly transacting users (MTUs) 21 per cent Y-o-Y and adjusted Ebitda margin at a lifetime high of 3.3 per cent — supported by the selection-speed-affordability framework (Bolt, BLCK, 99-Store, Eat Right) driving 25 per cent of volumes.

Instamart NOV grew 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,680 crore (4 per cent Q-o-Q), with contribution margin (CM) improving 65 bps Q-o-Q to -1.8 per cent of GOV (March exit -1.1 per cent) and adjusted Ebitda loss narrowing ₹50 crore Q-o-Q to ₹860 crore; mgmt has explicitly chosen the differentiation path over price-led

competition and reiterated contribution breakeven for Q1FY27.

ICICI Securities | Buy | Target cut to ₹520 from ₹600

Instamart’s CM is now up, at -1.8 per cent of GOV, and management expects break-even by Q1FY27, in line

with guidance. Ebitda breakeven may take longer than earlier estimated, as management indicated increased focus on NOV growth, the brokerage noted. It now estimates an adjusted Ebitda breakeven by FY29E, against FY28E earlier. NOV target of ₹1 trillion in QC is likely to be achieved by FY31E. Given earnings cuts in QC, the brokerage has cut QC's valuation. ICICI Securities thinks Swiggy continues to present a great risk-reward skew at the current market price. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.