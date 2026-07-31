Swiggy trims losses, up 4% from day's low post Q1; MOFSL sees 18% upside

Swiggy share price: Shares of food delivery and quick commerce major Shares of food delivery and quick commerce major Swiggy came under heavy selling pressure in early trade on Friday after the company reported a loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The loss, however, narrowed on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The stock opened nearly 2 per cent lower at ₹290 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹280.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 5.3 per cent within the first few minutes of trade.

However, it staged a sharp recovery and was trading at ₹293 apiece as of 9:30 AM. More than 11 million shares of the company changed hands in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Swiggy Q1 results

During the quarter under review, Swiggy's revenue from operations increased to ₹6,812 crore, from ₹4,961 crore clocked in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In a letter to shareholders, Swiggy Co-founder, MD & Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said Instamart (quick commerce ar) hit break-even contribution target in May 2026 with an overall contribution at -0.2 per cent of gross order value (GOV) in Q1. The Adjusted Ebitda losses for the segment narrowed to ₹778 crore.

Swiggy stock: MOFSL keep 'Buy'

Post Q1 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shared a constructive view on Swiggy and retained its 'Buy' rating. The brokerage has revised its target price for Swiggy to ₹350, implying an upside of 18 per cent from the previous close of ₹295.91.

Analysts said that Swiggy net revenue was slightly above the estimate, while Instamart's contribution margin improved to -0.2 per cent in Q1, versus -1.8 per cent in 4QFY26, reaching the breakeven level.

Following contribution breakeven, analysts said that the focus is now shifting back toward growth, with contribution margins expected to remain largely range-bound between breakeven and around 1 per cent negative over the next few quarters.

"While food delivery execution remains steady with expanding margins, Instamart has largely addressed the contribution margin debate," MOFSL said.

The brokerage noted that Ebitda profitability, however, remains a different challenge for the company. "The business now requires around ₹60 billion net order value (NOV) to achieve an Ebitda breakeven. Based on estimates, this is still at least three years away (FY30E)."

MOFSL believes that Swiggy's food delivery franchise and brand recall provide long-term strategic value; however, a "clear path toward quick commerce Ebitda profitability remains critical for a meaningful re-rating."