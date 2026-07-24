Swiggy skids 7% on foreign ownership cap; what it means for investors

Swiggy share price came under pressure on Friday, tanking more than 7 per cent after the company's board approved a proposal to cap the company's aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

The company's move in as part of its endeavour to qualify as an Indian-owned-and-controlled firm. The proposal will now be placed before shareholders for approval through a special resolution at the company's 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 18.

The IOCC (Indian owned and controlled company) status would allow Swiggy to directly own and sell inventory through its quick commerce brand Instamart, a move expected to improve margins and strengthen supply chain control.

"As part of the company's broader endeavour to qualify as an Indian owned and controlled company (IOCC) under the applicable foreign exchange laws, the company proposes to amend its AoA," the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The key amendments include deletion of certain existing individual and institutional nomination rights, revision and inclusion of the nomination rights of specified resident individuals, clarification of the conditions governing the exercise and cessation of such rights, and consequential changes to the relevant definitions and provisions of the AoA.

Swiggy share price

As of 10:17 AM, Swiggy's share price was trading 5.35 per cent down at ₹247 apiece on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 1.06 per cent at 23,615.85. In intraday trade, the stock declined 7.27 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹242 per share.

Over the past week, the stock has declined 11.20 per cent compared with a 2.07 per cent fall in the Nifty Midcap 50 index. Over the past one month, however, Swiggy has edged up 0.68 per cent, while the benchmark index has slipped 0.74 per cent.

Over the longer period, Swiggy has fallen 37.07 per cent year-to-date and 41.36 per cent over the past one year, compared with gains of 1.25 per cent and 5.99 per cent, respectively, in the Nifty Midcap 50 index. ========================================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.